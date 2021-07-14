The fate of Lifta portends the future of Ramallah and Bethlehem and more

The tragic fate of the village of #Lifta, #Palestine. @ArabNews Every Palestinian knows the story of Lifta, a small village on a hillside near the city of Jerusalem. During its war to conquer Palestinian-majority areas of Palestine in 1947 and 1948, Israel ethnically cleansed and eventually destroyed more than 530 Palestinian villages.

Click here to read the column

https://www.arabnews.com/node/1894196

Lifta Palestine. Photo courtesy of Wikipedia

