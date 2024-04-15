SHARE ...

New book by Author Fadi Zanayed exposes Israel’s Apartheid system

In light of the current escalation of tensions in the Middle East between Israel and Iran which was caused by the Israeli/Hamas War, Observations of ISRAEL’S APARTHEID SYSTEM, (Prime Publishings – Fadi Zanayed, author), is a timely book given that more than half of all adult Americans believe that Israel has gone too far in its campaign against Gaza.

Americans want to know about what Israel is doing to the Palestinians. Observations of ISRAEL’S APARTHEID SYSTEM is an informative book about how Israel subjugates the Palestinians through its occupation, apartheid and colonization.

All aspects of what Palestinians must endure in their daily lives is observed–from discriminatory practices regarding water distribution, electricity manipulation, land confiscations, building permit frustrations, educational intrusions, identity manipulations, license plate restrictions, travel limitations, silencing of Palestinian’s aspirations, and unequal criminal justice applications.

Comparison between the former apartheid practices in South Africa and Israel’s apartheid is detailed and the US policy towards both countries is discussed.

The US involved through financial, political and military support is explained while criticism is hurled at both Palestinians and Israelis for the causes of the Israeli apartheid conditions.

The book also takes a hard look at the powerful Israeli lobby.

Fadi Zanayed is an author, poet, community activist and an attorney since 1985. He graduated from Loyola University Chicago (1983) and Loyola School of Law (1985). He is a moderate Palestinian who recognized the State of Israel in 1980 but since has questioned Israel’s desire for peace as it continues to illegally usurp Palestinian lands to build its trespassing dwellings–killing the Two-State Solution.

