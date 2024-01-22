Author and Haaretz Israel columnist Bradley Burston

Veteran Israel journalist Bradley Burston publishes new book, “The End of Israel”

Bradley Burston has been a voice of reason for more than three decades writing columns that offered insight into the challenges facing IsraeliPalestinian peace at Haaretz Newspaper. Burston has published a new book, “The End of Israel: Dispatches from a Path to Catastrophe,” a collection of his best columns on the challenges. It’s now available on Amazon and other online book stores He appeared on Arab Radio on Jan. 12, 2024

By Ray Hanania

Longtime columnist and reporter Bradley Burston, whose stand out columns in Israel’s centrist newspaper Haaretz have helped to open the eyes of Israelis to the obstacles preventing peace, has published a new book, a collection of his columns selected from other the years.

Burston’s columns in the book, “The End of Israel: Dispatches from a Path to Catastrophe,” offer an important look into the challenges facing Israeli-Palestinian peace, and the role that Israel’s far right andextremist political movement, led by Benjamin Netanyahu, have played in preventing peace and provoking violence.

Many of the columns showcase how Netanyahu’s policies over the years have led to the current conflict.

Burston is a recipient of the Eliav-Sartawi Award For Mideast Journalism, presented at the United Nations in 2006. A native of Los Angeles, he moved to Israel after graduation from Berkeley.

He was part of a group which established Kibbutz Gezer, between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

He served in the IDF as a combat medic, later studying medicine in Beer Sheva for two years before turning to journalism. During the first Palestinian uprising of the late 1980s, he served as Gaza correspondent for the Jerusalem Post, and was the paper’s Military Correspondent in the 1991 Gulf War. In the 1990s, he covered Middle East peace talks and Israeli politics for the Reuters news agency.

In 2000, he became a founding editor of Haaretz newspaper’s online English edition, writing a column called “A Special Place in Hell,” from which his new book is compiled.

I was privileged to interview Burston about his book, his background in Journalism, the current conflict, the Netanyahu government and other related topics on Israeli-Palestinian peace on Radio Baladi in Detroit, Michigan on January 12, 2024.

Click this link to watch the interview on YouTube.com, or use the widget below to watch it here.


 

You can purchase the book through many bookstores including from Amazon.com using this link. Click here.

Reviews of the book:

“Heschel wrote that the prophet’s word is a scream in the night. While the world is at ease and asleep, the prophet feels the blast from Heaven. “It’s not just that Bradley Burston saw what only few others could see, it’s that he found the courage to share it—urgently, honestly, relentlessly.

“Burston has been a voice of moral clarity for decades. If only more had listened… we might not be where we are today. And even still, he wouldn’t stand for us giving up hope—and so the struggle goes on.”

—Rabbi Sharon Brous

Author of the forthcoming The Amen Effect: Ancient Wisdom to Mend Our Broken Hearts and World

 

“Bradley Burston has warned for years that Israeli Jews would never be truly safe until Palestinians are free. Now Jewish safety and Palestinian freedom look further away than ever.

“Still, his essays don’t counsel despair. They model wisdom, decency, and hope.”

—Peter Beinart

Author, The Crisis of Zionism

 

“Bradley Burston is ‘the kind of person who loves Israel and hates occupation,’ in his own words about another Israeli. On every issue Burston touches, his passion for Israel, its beauty and potential and tragedy, bursts out of these pages.

“His writing reflects his fierce and intimate devotion to Israel, alongside unflinching observations about what’s going wrong, and how it could be better.

“Burston’s collected works represent an essential warning cry, a fine and complex tableau, and a roadmap to a better Israel.”

—Dr. Dahlia Scheindlin

Political scientist and author of The Crooked Timber of Democracy in Israel (2023).

