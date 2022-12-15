SHARE ...

Arab News launches third season of The Mayman Show podcast

Host Hussam Al-Mayman explores the cultural, social and entertainment renaissance happening in the Kingdom

RIYADH: Arab News, the leading English-language daily in the Middle East, will launch the third season of its popular podcast, “The Mayman Show,” on Dec. 15.

Presented by reporter Hussam Al-Mayman and recorded at the newspaper’s headquarters in Riyadh, “The Mayman Show” revolves around personal and relatable conversations between the host and his celebrity guests, including actors, comedians, models, athletes and more.

The first episode of the latest season features professional wrestler and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, who will share his thoughts on touring Saudi Arabia and Wales, and how he became one of the biggest names in sports entertainment.

Al-Mayman began his career in the media and communications industry at the age of 12. He has covered many major sporting, entertainment and cultural events for Arab News and other media outlets. He was also part of the Royal Media envoy to Qatar’s Gulf Cooperation Council summit.

“Arab News has a wide range of content to cater to different preferences and I am glad to see that ‘The Mayman Show’ has been given this confidence,” Al-Mayman said.

The podcast provides a platform for guests, and Al-Mayman himself, to express themselves, and gives the host a chance to find out “some very interesting information about my guests that I wouldn’t know about unless the conversation was personable,” he said.

In the first season of the show, Al-Mayman spoke to prominent guests such as Yulia Lobova, a fashion editor and stylist; Brandie Janow, an American designer living in Saudi Arabia; and Todd Nims, a Saudi-born American filmmaker.

During the second season, he sat down with guests including Sarah Elzeini, the CEO of SMZ International; Dr. Essam Bukhary, the CEO of Manga Productions; and Karina Komil, a Russian fashion consultant who lives in the Kingdom.

“The Mayman Show” focuses mainly on the renaissance currently underway in Saudi Arabia’s cultural, social, tourism and entertainment sectors. It offers insights both from the creative Saudis who are making it happen and the visitors and expats who are witnessing history unfold.

Other Arab News media specials include “Frankly Speaking,” “The Ray Hanania Show” and “The Briefing Room.”

Established in 1975, Arab News is part of the Saudi Research and Media Group and publishes editions in Pakistan, Japan and France, as well as the main English-language version.

For more information about the “The Mayman Show,” visit: www.arabnews.com/maymanshow.