Live Arab Radio Friday morning features supporters for Trump and Biden

Champions for President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will provide their perspectives on The Ray Hanania Radio Show on the US Arab Radio Network on WNZK AM 690 radio in Detroit. Guests include pro-Trump advocate Mrinalini Kumari and Arab American Institute President and Biden supporter Jim Zogby. Kumari and Zogby will discuss the November 3, 2020 presidential election and the recent debate between Vice President Mike Pence and U.S. Senator Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee for Vice President. They’ll also discuss why each candidate should or should not be elected.

Indian American activist Mrinalini Kumari, Co-Chair of Indian Voices for Trump, and Arab American Institute (AAI) founder and president Jim Zogby, a strong advocate for former Vice President Joe Biden, will guest on “The Ray Hanania Show” on the US Arab Radio Network on WNZK AM 690 radio in Detroit on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, sponsored by the Arab News Newspaper.

Kumari is a vocal advocate of the Trump-Pence campaign and a critic of Kamala Harris, writing Op-Eds and columns from the conservative perspective. Zogby is a veteran Democratic Party activist and part of the “Arabs for Biden” coalition and a spokesperson for the Yalla Vote registration campaign organized by the AAI.

The AAI website is www.AAIUSA.org. Kumari’s most recent Op-Ed is published at:

https://www.sundayguardianlive.com

The live radio show airs in Detroit at 8 AM EASTERN in the greater Detroit region, Michigan, Ohio and Canada … and 7 AM in Chicago, 1 PM in London, 3 PM in Riyadh and Jerusalem, and 4 PM in Dubai.

Outside of the Detroit radiobroadcast region, you can watch and listen to the show live online at:

www.ArabRadio.us/live

or watch live on Facebook at:

www.Facebook.com/rghanania

Ray Hanania is the US Special Correspondent for the Arab News Newspaper, the leading English language newspaper in the middle East with print distribution and bureaus in Riyadh, Dubai, Paris, London, Tokyo, Islamabad, New York and Chicago, translated into French, Japanese and Urdu.

You can get more information on the Arab News newspaper by visiting www.ArabNews.com.

This show is brought to you on the US Arab Radio Network on WNZK AM 690 in Detroit Michigan and sponsored by the Arab News Newspaper where Hanania write weekly columns and news and feature stories on Arab Americans and U.S. politics.

The US Arab Radio Network was launched in 2005 by journalist and radio network founder Laila Alhusini in an effort to energize and empower Arab Americans … get information on US Arab Radio by visiting www.ArabRadio.us.

WNZK AM 690 is one of the country’s leading radio stations offering formats for ethnic American communities

The Ray Hanania Show is broadcast every Wednesday through the election and on the 2nd Friday of every month featuring guests who address issues in the news.

For more information on Ray Hanania visit www.Hanania.com.

Our radio show call-in number is 248-557-3300.

