CAIR Condemns Israeli Executions of Wounded, Unarmed Palestinian in West Bank

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today condemned what it called the latest “Israeli war crime of the day” after video surfaced reportedly showing Israeli forces opening fire on a group of unarmed Palestinian civilians in the West Bank, wounding one of them, and then approaching and executing him.

Video posted online allegedly shows the Palestinian man, Rami Aboushi, shot dead after being wounded by Israeli forces in the Al Far’a refugee camp in the West Bank.

“These daily war crimes carried out by the far-right Israeli government targeting Palestinian civilians in the West Bank are made possible by the Biden administration failure to take concrete action against the Israeli military’s human rights abuses,” said CAIR National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper.

“There would be a world outcry about these crimes if the victims were any other people, but the continuing dehumanization of Palestinians allows the crimes to pass in silence.”

He noted that last week, CAIR similarly condemned the shooting of an unarmed Palestinian man in the West Bank.

Also recently, CAIR condemned both the Biden administration’s use of emergency authority to allow the sale of about 14,000 tank shells to Israel without congressional review and the “unconscionable” United States veto of a United Nations Security Council demand for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.

CAIR also condemned an Israeli attack on another hospital in Gaza and said the Biden administration is actively participating in Israel’s “ethnic cleansing and genocide of the Palestinian people.”

The Washington Post confirms that premature babies were left to die in a Gaza hospital after Israeli forces ordered the building evacuated. CAIR previously called for UN and U.S. probes of Israel’s actions after horrifying video showed the babies’ decaying corpses, partially eaten by stray dogs.]

CAIR condemned another “war crime of the day” – the slaughter of at least 50 civilians in airstrikes on two UN-run schools sheltering displaced Palestinians in Gaza.

Israel has killed almost 18,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children in Gaza in recent weeks. Many more have been killed by Israeli occupation forces and illegal settlers in the West Bank.

The Israeli government’s extremist leaders have declared that there are no innocent civilians in Gaza, justified cutting off water, electricity and other basic necessities because Palestinians are ‘human animals,’ embraced an ancient biblical verse about the mass slaughter of an entire city from animals to infants, demanded a million residents of northern Gaza leave their homes or face death, and announced that the aim of the bombing in Gaza was destruction rather than accuracy.

CAIR said a new report by Heritage for Peace detailing Israel’s ongoing destruction of Palestinian cultural sites shows its desire to entirely “eliminate Palestinian existence.”

Washington, D.C., based CAIR also questioned whether Western leaders even regard Palestinians as “human” after more than 700 women, children and men were massacred by Israel within just the last 24 hours.

Previously, CAIR condemned the latest “Israeli war crime of the day” after more than 100 men, women and children were killed in the bombing of residential buildings hosting displaced families in Gaza’s Jabalia refugee camp.

CAIR also condemned the Biden administration for giving the Israeli government the “green light” to resume bombing Gaza and called on the United States to join other governments in demanding the resumption of the ceasefire and negotiations to secure a just, lasting peace.

[NOTE: More than 100,000 Americans have used CAIR’s action alert to contact their members of Congress and call for an end to the violence and the renewal of U.S.-led efforts to end the occupation. SEE: Urge Your Members of Congress to Address Root Cause of Mideast Violence]

