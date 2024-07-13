SHARE ...

CAIR Calls on President Biden to ‘Stop Enabling’ Israeli Massacres After Mass Slaughter in Gaza ‘Safe Zone’

Muslim civil rights group also condemns Biden administration decision not to sanction Israeli unit that committed gross human rights abuses

Israel killed more than 70 Palestinians and wounded hundreds in strikes on the al-Mawasi “safe zone” in Gaza . The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today called on President Biden to “stop enabling” the mass slaughter of Palestinian civilians afteron the

[NOTE: Al-Mawasi, where Palestinians forced from their homes across Gaza sought shelter, was designated as a “safe humanitarian zone” by the Israeli military.]

were attacked by Israeli forces and that most of the victims were children . Medical personnel seeking to recover bodies and treat those injured in the massacre say they

including the murder of an elderly Palestinian-American . CAIR also condemned a newly-reported decision by the Biden administration not to sanction an Israeli army unit despite evidence of gross human rights abuses it committed against Palestinian civilians,

CNN quoted a former member of the unit who said: “A lot of us probably did not see Arabs, Palestinians in particular, as someone with rights – okay, like they’re really the occupier of some of the land and they need to be moved.” who said: “A lot of us probably did not see Arabs, Palestinians in particular, as someone with rights – okay, like they’re really the occupier of some of the land and they need to be moved.”

In a statement, CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad said:

“Israel’s far-right government carries out this mass slaughter of Palestinians secure in the knowledge that it will be supported and excused by the Biden administration and that American bombs and taxpayer funds will continue to flow. President Biden’s continuing support for and silence about the genocide gives a green light for more Israeli abuses and war crimes.

“President Biden must stop enabling these daily massacres and end our nation’s complicity in genocide. Administration officials must begin to treat Palestinians as human beings worthy of life, dignity and justice, not as animals only fit for slaughter.”

CAIR recently condemned a reported decision by the Biden administration to send Israel the 500-pound bombs for its genocide in Gaza that had previously been held back. He noted thatto send Israel the 500-pound bombs for its genocide in Gaza that had previously been held back.

Awad said media silence about the daily massacres only serves to “normalize” genocide.

slaughtered almost 40,000 Palestinians in Gaza , mostly women and children. Other estimates put the total death toll at 186,000 . The vast majority of Gazans have been driven from their homes. Israel has, mostly women and children. Other estimates. The vast majority of Gazans have been driven from their homes.

CAIR supported a call by more than 60 media and civil society organizations – coordinated by the Committee to Protect Journalists – demanding that Israel to give journalists independent access to Gaza. – coordinated by the Committee to Protect Journalists – demanding that Israel to give journalists independent access to Gaza.

The Guardian reports that Israel is using munitions designed to maximize casualties , resulting in the massive number of deaths women and children. CAIR’s support for media access to Gaza came as, resulting in the massive number of deaths women and children.

CAIR’s mission is to protect civil rights, enhance understanding of Islam, promote justice, and empower American Muslims.