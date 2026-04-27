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Hearing this week on bill to repeal Illinois’ discriminatory BDS bill

Statement from State Rep. Abdelnasser Rashid on the drive to repeal the discriminatory anti-BDS Bill in Pringfield:

The Illinois Human Rights Advocacy Protection Act, HB 2723, is officially in committee, and the hearing is scheduled for Thursday. Our bill repeals Illinois’ 2015 anti-boycott law, which forces our state to punish companies for engaging in peaceful political boycotts. It ties public pension funds to a blacklist that targets advocacy for Palestinian rights.

Right now, lawmakers are looking at the witness slip record to measure public support. That record is being flooded by opposition from across the country. More than 4,000 slips have already been submitted against this bill, while fewer than 3,000 have been filed in support. Let’s erase that gap before lawmakers walk into the hearing.

Settler attacks, home burnings, and ethnic cleansing operations continue to escalate in the West Bank and Gaza. This is the context in which people are speaking out, and it is exactly why the right to engage in political boycotts matters right now.

The record being built before Thursday’s hearing will influence how legislators approach this vote, and whether they feel pressure to support this bill. Can you help us double the number of witness slips in support compared to those opposed?

This process is quick and takes about 1 minute. Here’s exactly how to do it:

1. Click the link below 2. Fill in your basic information:

Enter your name and contact details. For “Firm/Business or Agency,” write “Self.” 3. Leave “Representation” blank 4. Select your position:

Choose “HB 2723” in the first dropdown menu

Select “Proponent” under the next drawdown menu

Click “Add Position” 5. Choose testimony:

Select “Record of Appearance Only”

(No written testimony required.) 6. Submit:

Click “Submit Witness Slip” That’s it. Your support is officially on the record.

Click here to submit your witness slip now in support of the Illinois Human Rights Advocacy Protection Act before Thursday’s hearing.

AIPAC and its allies are organizing aggressively to keep this bill buried in committee and out of reach of a full vote. They are pressuring lawmakers, mobilizing opposition, and trying to create the impression that defending Palestinian human rights is politically isolated.

That’s why we have built a broad coalition to get this bill to this point. The Chairs of the Black, Latino, Asian, and Progressive Caucuses are backing it. We have Jewish co-sponsors. We have veterans and civil liberties advocates standing with us. Now we need that same strength to show up in the official record.

Political boycotts have always been a core part of democratic participation in this country. This law carved out an exception and attached financial consequences to one specific form of advocacy. Repealing the anti-boycott law will restore consistency and protect the right to speak out through economic action.

Help flood the official record with support so lawmakers cannot ignore where their constituents stand. Then forward this email to 3 more people asking them to complete a witness slip as well.

Submit your witness slip now and help close the gap before Thursday.

Let’s make sure lawmakers see the full strength of this movement.

BACKGROUND:

Illinois’ 2015 anti-BDS law (SB 1761) prohibits state pension funds from investing in companies that boycott Israel . As the first US state to pass such legislation, it established the Illinois Investment Policy Board . As the first US state to pass such legislation, it established theto maintain a restricted list, which includes about 30 companies as of 2026, such as Ben & Jerry’s parent company, Unilever.

Key Details of Illinois Anti-BDS Law:

Purpose: The law targets companies engaging in “politically motivated” actions meant to “penalize, inflict economic harm on, or otherwise limit commercial relations with” Israel. Restriction: Prohibits investment of public pension funds in companies that boycott Israel and restricts state agencies from contracting with them Background: The law was passed unanimously in 2015 and signed by Governor Bruce Rauner, modeled after policies restricting investment in Iran and Sudan.



Recent Developments (2025–2026): Repeal Attempt: A bill (HB2723) was introduced in 2025/2026 by Rep. Abdelnasser Rashid seeking to reverse this law. Proponents argue the current law violates free speech and suppresses human rights advocacy, while opponents argue against repealing the measure amidst rising antisemitism. Impacted Companies: As of 2025, around 30 companies are on the prohibited list, including Unilever (added in 2021) and Air Canada.











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