02-12-26 Ray Hanania on Marc SIms Podcast

Ray Hanania joins Marc Sims podcast on censorship, Bad Bunny and racism

Posted on By Ray Hanania No Comments on Ray Hanania joins Marc Sims podcast on censorship, Bad Bunny and racism
SHARE ...
          
 
  


Click here to subscribe FREE to Ray Hanania's Columns

Ray Hanania joins Marc Sims podcast on censorship, Bad Bunny and racism

Marc Sims talks with journalist Ray Hanania about censorship and fear. Ray Hanania is an American journalist of Palestinian descent.

Hanania talks with Sims about social media censorship against critics of Israel’s government, such as AIPAC Tracker, and the growth of racism reflected recently in protests against Bad Bunny’s performance at Super Bowl LX, and how Americans should use it to view the push to take over Greenland.

During the podcast, Hanania discusses the foundations of racism and how the majority of people who embrace racist thoughts are not really racist; they are being manipulated by real racists who hate people for a wide range of reasons.

Society is easily influenced by racist factions through fearmongering and exaggerating stereotypes.

 

02-12-26 Ray Hanania on Marc SIms Podcast
02-12-26 Ray Hanania on Marc SIms Podcast

Hanania explains that his criticism of AIPAC and Israel is not directed at Israel as a State but at Israel’s government, similarly to his criticism of the American government.

Censorship by Instagram and TikTok, Facebook and Twitter, should be illegal, but it is tolerated, and that censorship fuels racism not just against Blacks, Hispanics, and other minority groups but also against Whites.

Click this link to watch the podcast, which is 17 minutes long, or use the widget below to watch it here on this website:


 

Robert Peters AIPAC 2026

Donna Miller takes AIPAC money 2026

Click to Subscribe

Click to get Info
Ray Hanania
Latest posts by Ray Hanania (see all)
NVP: 22


SHARE ...
          
 
  
 
          
 
  
Activism, American Arabs, Baby Boomers, Christian & Muslim, Civil Rights, Election, Human Rights, Israel, News, NewsWire, Opinion, Palestine & Jordan, Podcast, Politics, Ray Hanania, Social Media, Spotlight Tags:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

More Related Articles

John McCain, Joe Lieberman and a Palestinian American’s Jerusalem Dream Arab World
Neo-Secularists, Neo-Islamists and coup in Turkey Abdennour Toumi
July 4 Message to President Trump from George Washington and We Americans and the USS Liberty   Arab World
Yahala Voice wishes Etihad Airways Chicago a Happy 5th Anniversary American Arabs
Strangled: Gaza Collapsing in the Grip of a Humanitarian Crisis Arab World
Attacked by Israeli soldiers and armed Israeli settler terrorists, Palestinians respond with protests and rock throwing in the Gaza Strip. Photo copyright 2015 Mohammed Asad and The Arab Daily News Time for Churches to join protests against Israeli oppression Arab World

Leave a Reply