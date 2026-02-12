SHARE ...

Ray Hanania joins Marc Sims podcast on censorship, Bad Bunny and racism

Marc Sims talks with journalist Ray Hanania about censorship and fear. Ray Hanania is an American journalist of Palestinian descent.

Hanania talks with Sims about social media censorship against critics of Israel’s government, such as AIPAC Tracker, and the growth of racism reflected recently in protests against Bad Bunny’s performance at Super Bowl LX, and how Americans should use it to view the push to take over Greenland.

During the podcast, Hanania discusses the foundations of racism and how the majority of people who embrace racist thoughts are not really racist; they are being manipulated by real racists who hate people for a wide range of reasons.

Society is easily influenced by racist factions through fearmongering and exaggerating stereotypes.

Hanania explains that his criticism of AIPAC and Israel is not directed at Israel as a State but at Israel’s government, similarly to his criticism of the American government.

Censorship by Instagram and TikTok, Facebook and Twitter, should be illegal, but it is tolerated, and that censorship fuels racism not just against Blacks, Hispanics, and other minority groups but also against Whites.

Click this link to watch the podcast, which is 17 minutes long, or use the widget below to watch it here on this website:





