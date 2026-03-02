SHARE ...

The Accessible Sea & Aquatics Project (ASAP) Announces Capital Campaign for Advocacy and Programs Benefitting People with Disabilities in Lebanon

The Accessible Sea & Aquatics Project is excited to share the official launch of our campaign – Everyone Deserves the Sea – in support of people with disabilities in Lebanon.

For too many people with disabilities in Lebanon, beaches and coastal communities remain out of reach due to physical barriers, lack of inclusive infrastructure, and limited adaptive aquatic experiences.

Our mission is to change that – and with the help of compassionate people in the United States, Lebanon, the Arab world and elsewhere – we can open the shoreline so everyone, regardless of ability, can experience the freedom, healing, and joy of the sea.

Why This Matters

Access to the sea is more than just recreation — it’s a pathway to independence, dignity, health,

and community inclusion. But to make that vision real, we need your support now.

How Your Gift Makes an Impact

Every contribution helps bring us closer to our goals. Here’s what different donation levels support:

Join Us Today

Every gift – big or small – moves us closer to a future where everyone can enjoy the sea with confidence and joy. Please visit our campaign page to donate and share with your network

https://giving.classy.org/campaign/768692/donate

Thank you for being a champion of inclusion. Together, we’ll break barriers and open the shoreline for all.

About the Accessible Sea & Aquatics Project

The Accessible Sea & Aquatics Project (ASAP) is a Beirut-based nonprofit organization founded in 2025 to expand access to Lebanon’s beaches, aquatic sports, and associated essential services for people with disabilities. Through partnerships, advocacy, and inclusive programming, ASAP works to remove barriers and promote independent, dignified participation in coastal and aquatic life. For more information, please visit our website at: asap-lb.org









