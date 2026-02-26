SHARE ...

Bushra Amiwala Calls Out Dark Money, ICE Unaccountability in FOX Televised Debate

CHICAGO, IL — Congressional candidate Bushra Amiwala participated in the FOX 32 Chicago 9th Congressional District debate on Wednesday evening alongside other leading candidates. She used the platform to call out dark money in politics.

Moderator Paris Schutz asked Amiwala whether three of her opponents, who were featured earlier in the debate, had accepted dark money.

“They’re inviting dark money to spend on their behalf,” said Amiwala, an elected member of the Skokie School Board.

“To me, it’s a form of hypocrisy for them to call for an end to Citizens United, which currently allows uncapped amounts of money to be spent in races such as ours.”

She also shared plans to rein in the brutality of the Trump administration’s brutality against minorities by abolishing the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

“ICE is a racist institution. They don’t uphold due process, which, in and of itself, makes ICE an unconstitutional organization,” said Amiwala, the nation’s first Gen Z elected official.

“This doesn’t mean Border Patrol goes anywhere, and neither does DHS. But ICE as an institution cannot be reformed. It was designed to target Black and brown communities.”

The candidates running to represent IL-09 discussed a wide range of topics during the debate. View the entire broadcast here.

For further comment, contact: [email protected]









Click here to subscribe FREE to Ray Hanania's Columns

NVP: 14