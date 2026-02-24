SHARE ...

ILMAN and IMPAC Announce Endorsement of Kat Abughazaleh for Illinois’ 9th Congressional District

CHICAGO, IL – The Illinois Muslim Action Network (ILMAN) and the Illinois Muslim Political Action Committee (IMPAC) endorse Kat Abughazaleh for the Democratic primary in Illinois’ 9th Congressional District.

Abughazaleh, a Palestinian American, has a comprehensive platform that aligns with our community— including a just foreign policy, immigration reform calling for the dismantling of ICE, economic policy focused on housing, healthcare, and groceries, and environmental justice.

Her campaign has her in striking distance of winning in a divided field. Further she’s had consistent effort at registering new Gen Z voters through community outreach, a number of national political and organizational endorsements earned (12, including Sunrise Movement and If Not Now).

It has established herself as the most outspoken against ICE, thereby raising awareness on immigration and civil rights challenging our various communities.

•⁠ ⁠At least 4 different polls found Daniel Biss, polling at 17-30%, Kat Abughazaleh, polling at 13-18%, and Laura Fine, polling 10-18%.

•⁠ ⁠Laura Fine is recently gaining momentum while using AIPAC money.

•⁠ ⁠Daniel Biss has declined to name the atrocities in Gaza genocide, and when running for governor dismissed his running mate for supporting BDS.

Other notable candidates who align on policy include Mike Simmons and Bushra Amiwala. Bushra Amiwala is a daughter of the district, with strong ties to in-district Muslim institutions. As a candidate she has an astute understanding of policy, and her campaign should make the entire community proud. However her polling has consistently shown her to be between 4-6%, with the most recent public poll done by CAIR Action 1 week ago 02/15/26.

At this time we hope this endorsement affords in-district Muslim voters a clear picture of path to victory.

The Muslim community can absolutely determine the result of the primary election.









