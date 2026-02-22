SHARE ...

Congress members rally behind Delia Ramirez “Block the Bombs” act proposal

Congresswoman Delia Ramirez released this important report on the law she is sponsoring, called the “Block the Bombs” Act which would prohibit the delivery of bombs for use against civilians to foreign countries like Israel.

From Congresswoman Delia Ramirez:

“The Block the Bombs Act — legislation I introduced to stop U.S. bombs from being sent to the Israeli government as it commits genocide against the Palestinian people — is becoming a litmus test in Democratic primaries nationwide.

“Over 200 candidates across the US are now voicing their support of passing it, because voters are demanding more than just empty statements about “peace” while Congress continues to support weapons deals that make peace impossible.

“When I introduced this legislation last year, I was told to wait until it was less risky for me. I was told we would be lucky if I get ten members to sign onto the bill. But I knew that this issue couldn’t wait for a time that was politically convenient. Palestinians needed action NOW.

“I’m proud to say that today we have over 60 members of Congress signed on as co-sponsors, with hundreds of candidates across the country pledging their support.

DONATE TODAY

“That’s what the Block the Bombs Act is about. It’s not symbolic. It is a direct challenge to the blank-check politics that have defined this issue for decades.

“This is what democracy looks like when it’s working.

“We still have a long road ahead. The right-wing attacks are predictable, and their pressure to make people fall in line is intense. But this moment proves something powerful: when people refuse to look away from injustice, when they demand that their representatives match their values, change follows.

“The question is no longer whether this issue matters. The question is who will have the courage to meet it.”

For more information on Delia Ramirez, click this link.









Click here to subscribe FREE to Ray Hanania's Columns

NVP: 32