SHARE ...

Uniejewski Campaign Launches Second Digital Ad in 6th District State Senate race

Nick Uniejewski campaign highlights Tribune endorsement and sharp contrast in 6th District State Senate race. Releases new digital campaign ad

Chicago, IL – Democratic State Senate candidate Nick Uniejewski announced the launch of his second digital advertisement in the 6th District race.

The new ad underscores his recent endorsement from the Chicago Tribune and draws a clear contrast with his opponent as voters cast ballots ahead of the March 17 election.

In endorsing Uniejewski over incumbent Sara Feigenholtz, the Tribune praised his “clear chops on housing” and said his “energy and desire to bring change within his own party are much needed.”

“Illinois is facing real challenges—rising housing costs, unreliable transit, and a state government that too often ignores the crises we’re in,” said Uniejewski.

“I’m honored to have earned the Tribune’s endorsement. It’s not that we need more Democrats in Springfield—we just need better ones.”

The digital spot will run across social media and streaming platforms. The ad can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/oTzQU7vH6pE

The Democratic Primary is March 17.









Click here to subscribe FREE to Ray Hanania's Columns

NVP: 16