American Arab Chamber of Commerce hosts Iftar with regional officials and community leaders

More than 250 people attended an Iftar that was co-hosted by the American Arab Chamber of Commerce and Bolingbrook Mayor Mary Alexander-Basta on Thursday evening at the Bolingbrook Community Center.

An Iftar is the evening meal served at sunset that signifies the end of the day’s fast and is a time for reflection during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, and is shared with family, friends, and community members.

Chamber President Hassan Nijem was joined by columnist Ray Hanania and members of the Chamber board to welcome the guests who enjoy a meal provided by Al-Bawadi Restaurant in Bridgeview.

The American Arab Chamber of Commerce, which was founded in 2005 and has worked to defend businesses from abuse and assists in seeking government support, did not charge any attendees for the meal or the participation.

“We do this every year as an expression of gratitude first to our community, but also to say thank you to the entire community and all of our government leaders, regardless of political party, who provide support, respect and services to our community,” Nijem said.

“We are honored this evening to have so many members of our government and those running for public office in the March 17, 2026 Primary Elections, join our community as it commemorates our Iftar this evening.”

Bolingbrook Mayor Basta welcomed all of the guests, saying, “Welcome to Bolingbrook. We are so glad that you could celebrate this important event here in our community.”

Community leaders, office holders and candidates were given a chance to speak for about 2 minutes to convey their support to the community.

An opening prayer was offered by Syed Abdan Ullah, followed by welcoming remarks from the dozens of officials and leaders who attended and broke the fast with the community.

“This is such a blessing to be here today. I want to thank Hassan for all the work he does to ensure that the community is fully engaged in the services offered by my office,” said Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas, who has helped refund millions of dollars in overpayments to homeowners across Cook County including in the Muslim community.

“It is so good to see everyone here today working together for the good of the community. I want to thank Hassan for organizing this with Ray Hanania tonight.”

Pappas distributed copies of a brochure outlining all the services of the Treasurer’s office in 22 different languages “to ensure everyone has the opportunity to recover their overpayments.”

Pappas said there is more than $138 million in money available to taxpayers in Cook County who qualify for refunds. She encouraged everyone to visit her website at www.CookCountyTreasurer.com.

She concluded saying, “I hope and pray all the craziness taking place in our world today comes to an end.”

Among officials who attended and addressed the community attendees were:

Patricia Joan “Trish” Murphy, the Worth Township Democratic Committeeperson, who is also a candidate for the Cook County Board 6th District.

“Ramadan Mubarak everyone. It is my absolute pleasure to attend tonight. I loved looking around the room and seeing people from different nationalities and religions all gathered to break bread together,” Murphy said.

“I wish the world would slow down a bit so people would look around and realize that all people, no matter who we are, what we believe, or where we come from are all tied together by our common values. We are all so much more similar than we think.”

Murphy added, “Iftar reminds me of my Italian side of my family because it is all about family, gathering, and inviting guests in so we can prepare a feast, break bread, share stories, and make memories. In a moment when this world feels heavy, when there is so much division and grief, gatherings like this one full of kindness, compassion, and shared humanity is a shining example of how the entire world could be.”

Mohammed Jaber, a trustee with Consolidated School District 230 which includes Stagg, Sandburg and Andrew high schools, welcomed everyone for attending.

Elizabeth “Liz” Gorman, a candidate for Orland Township Republican Committeeperson and for the 17th Cook County Board District, praised the community and thanking them for their support of her efforts “to fight for the rights of taxpayers.”

Mahnoor Ahmad, Democratic candidate for the DuPage County Board 2nd District, and Syed Hussain, candidate for the DuPage County Board 4th District seat.

Orland Park Mayor Jim Dodge, who won election last April and has helped to restore respectability and fiscal responsibility to the community.

Business leaders Zeze Aiyash, realtor Saedah Alhmoud, Heba Qandeel-Kishta, CEO of Legends, and representatives of AlBawadi and owner Ismail Khalil. Also attending was Maher Khattab of the Village of Bridgeview.

Mohammed Faheem, who hosts a radio show every Sunday morning at 8 on WCPT 820 AM Radio, was joined by several officials including 25th Illinois State Senator Karina Villa candidate for Illinois Comptroller, Will County Sheriff candidate Dan Jungles, Will County Clerk candidate Michelle Stiff, incumbent Will County Coroner Laurie Summers, and DuPage County Board member Saba Haider who is running for the 84th State Housew District.

Seated nearby by was Will County Candidate for Sheriff Patrick Jones, who applauded the Arab and Muslim community and Iftar hosts and their many achievements fighting for the rights of business people.

Democrat Joseph “Joey” Ruzevich who is running for Congress in the 6th Congressional District, slammed incumbent Congressman Sean Casten for failing to sign the “Ban the Bomb” legislation that would prohibit the U.S. from giving bombs to foreign countries that use them on civilians.

A message was read on behalf of Democrat Richard Boykin, a former Cook County Board President who is running for Congress in the 7th District.

Democrat Felix Tello, running for the 7th District congressional seat, also offered words of support.

A message of support was also read from Bishop John Harrell, who is a Democratic candidate for the 8th Illinois House District.

Democrat Frank Aguilar, running for re-election for Cook County Commissioner from the 16th District, also expressed his gratitude to the more than 250 attendees.

Joining in the Iftar were Associate Cook County Judge Rouhy Shalabi, political activists and community leader Salman Aftab, and Abder Ghouleh of the National Arab American Engineers Association.

“We really express our gratitude to Al Bawadi CEO Ismail Khalil, for donating the food for our attendees, and also donations of deserts and sweets from Mufid Isa, and King Halal Foods Jalil Elias Atiyeh,” Nijem said.

“Also we thank Hajj Amin ijbara businessman and leader of Arab American Muslim community who donated 300 big large jars of honey to attendees. Nablus Sweets, a popular dessert shop in Bridgeview known for its authentic Middle Eastern sweets, especially its highly praised Kunafa, donated sweets.”

The American Arab Chamber of Commerce is recognize for putting “Action” above “Words,” fighting to defend Arab and Muslim Businesses from discrimination and unfair government practices.

The American Arab Chamber is planning a celebration of Arab American Heritage month in April. Visit their website at www.AACCUSA.org, or their Facebook page for more information on upcoming events. Also to view the Chamber’s many achievements in fighting for the rights of Arab and Muslim businesses in the Chicagoland area.

Hassan, Aftab, Jaber, Qandeel-Kishta, and Muntaha Alhindi are among members of the American Arab Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.









