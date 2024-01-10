Prize for Arab American writing named in honor of author Naomi Shihab Nye

She has been Young People’s Poet Laureate for the U.S. (Poetry Foundation), poetry editor for the New York Times magazine, and The Texas Observer, and a visiting writer in hundreds of schools and communities all over the world. Her books include Everything Comes Next, The Tiny Journalist, Voices in the Air, Sitti’s Secrets, Habibi, This Same Sky, and The Tree is Older than You Are: Poems & Paintings from Mexico.

Her volume 19 Varieties of Gazelle: Poems of the Middle East, was a finalist for the National Book Award. The Turtle of Oman and The Turtle of Michigan have both been part of the Little Read program, North Carolina. She has received Lifetime Achievement Awards from The Texas Institute of Letters, the Arab American National Museum, and the National Book Critics Circle.

Naomi is the daughter of the late Palestinian American journalist Aziz Shihab.

Working with Al-Bustan Seeds of Culture and her longtime colleague Naomi Shihab Nye is longtime author, poet and writer Barbara Nimri Aziz in launching this award. For more information click this website link: Al-Bustan Seeds of Culture.