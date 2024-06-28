Joe Biden vs Donald Trump. One president reigned over the massacre of more than 17,000 Palestinian civilians including 7,000 women and children. The other blocked immigration against ONLY six of 50 Muslim countries because those six countries were in total disarray and could not separate good emigrants from those with criminal backgrounds. The choice is not easy but clear.

Abandon Biden Campaign Reacts to Presidential Debate: A Call to Reject Genocide and Racism

No Comments on Abandon Biden Campaign Reacts to Presidential Debate: A Call to Reject Genocide and Racism
Abandon Biden Campaign Reacts to Presidential Debate: A Call to Reject Genocide and Racism

Last night’s presidential debate revealed a stunning and disheartening moment as the term “Palestinian” was openly used as a slur officials of the #AbandonBiden campaign said Friday.

This blatant racism, particularly against Palestinians, was exemplified when Donald Trump hurled the insult, “He’s become like a Palestinian,” at Joe Biden.

This shocking display comes just a month after a Texas woman attempted to drown a 3-year-old Palestinian girl, highlighting the deep-seated and dangerous racism prevalent in our society.

Joe Biden continued to perpetuate falsehoods, blaming Palestinians for rejecting ceasefire deals while he has provided billions in weapons to Israel since October, fueling the ongoing genocide.

Biden has the power to end this atrocity but chooses not to act. Both candidates displayed a profound disregard for Palestinian lives and democratic values, further cementing their positions as leaders who do not value justice or human dignity.

 

As you watched the debate, remember that there are other options. Voting for the lesser evil between two genocides-in-chief is not your only choice. This moment calls for us to break free from the vicious cycle of “lesser evil” voting, which only leads to worse candidates over time.

The Abandon Biden Campaign urges all people of conscience to stand united against genocide and racism. This is our historic moment to demand government accountability and shape a future where justice and humanity prevail.

Read related column on why President Biden should not seek re-election and step aside for a strong centrist to bring America back together. Click here to read column

Ray Hanania
Latest posts by Ray Hanania (see all)


American Arabs, Election, Michigan, News, Palestine & Jordan, Politics, US Arab Politics Tags:, , , , ,

