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AHRC: Mental Health Month Renews Calls for Bold, System‑Wide Action on Mental Health:

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC) joins the nation in recognizing May as Mental Health Month, which has been observed annually since 1949. This month honors the millions of people living with mental health conditions—circumstances no one chooses, yet many still endure in silence without adequate or effective support.

Mental Health Month serves as a reminder that breaking barriers and expanding access to care cannot wait. Mental health must be understood as a shared responsibility across communities, workplaces, and systems.

Across the country, advocates and health leaders are sounding the alarm about the growing pressures on mental well‑being.

Demand for services continues to rise, yet the systems meant to provide care are struggling to keep pace. The challenge is significant.

Stigma remains one of the most persistent barriers. It discourages people from speaking openly, seeking help early, or accessing care at all. Long waitlists, high costs, and a national shortage of mental health professionals, especially in underserved communities, further limit timely treatment. Insurance hurdles and complex referral processes add strain for individuals already in distress. Access to mental health care should never depend on a person’s income or ZIP code.

Evidence-based solutions exist in counseling, early intervention, peer support, community programs, stress management training, and supportive workplace policies. Yet access to these tools remains uneven, leaving many without the help they need.

This gap between what works and what is available reflects a deeper reality: the nation lacks a full‑cycle mental health infrastructure—from prevention to crisis response to long‑term care. Progress requires coordinated action: individuals equipped with resources, communities fostering open dialogue, organizations prioritizing well‑being, and systems investing in equitable, sustainable care.

Mental Health Month is a reminder that treatment helps, recovery is possible, and no one should face these challenges alone. Addressing mental health across the entire continuum demands sustained commitment, shared responsibility, and bold, system‑wide change. Mental health is a health issue, just like physical health, and more resources and attention are needed for mental health.

“Mental health is as important as physical health,” said Imad Hamad, AHRC Executive Director. “There is still a stigma to mental health issues in some communities, including the Arab and Muslim communities,” added Hamad. “There should be no stigma, and everyone should strive to live life fully by dealing with physical and mental health issues alike,” concluded Hamad.

If you or someone you know needs support, you can call or text 988 to reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline — free, confidential, and available 24/7.

Join our 2026 AHRC “Spirit of Humanity” Gala on Friday, October 9;

AHRC’s “Spirt of Humanity” Gala is a celebration of hope and life. Early support for the Gala is warmly welcomed and needed so AHRC’s programs and services remain strong and effective.

Your support truly makes a difference. Donate:

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AHRC Mission:

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC) is dedicated to defending and protecting human rights as outlined in the U.S. Constitution and the United Nations 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR). The AHRC was formed to protect these rights and advocate for anyone whose rights are being violated or denied. To that end, the AHRC will build a tenacious, objective, and carefully guided advocacy program that will serve to defend individual human rights, whenever and wherever they are being infringed upon. NGO in Consultative Status with the Economic & Social Council (ECOSOC)-United Nations









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