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Arab Center Washington D.C. hosts conference on Trump upending democracy and diplomacy April 9, 2026

Chicago, IL — The Arab Center of Washington D.C. has a power-packed program to address the dramatic international foreign policy changes and policies being pursued by President Donald Trump.

Trump was inaugurated to his second term in January 2025, succeeding President Joe Biden.

While promising to focus Americans on “America First” issues such as strengthening the economy, individual wealth security and focusing on Federal and impacting state programs, Trump has shifted quickly to focus on engaging in a series of international wars.

In a preview of the conference discussion, Jahshan sat down with award-winning columnist Ray Hanania to discuss the situation and topics that will be addressed.

Jahshan acknowledged that the war in Iran by America and Israel is very similar to the wars that took place in Afghanistan and also in Iraq.

“I am afraid that we are basically heading in the same, uh, directions. Uh, uh, superpowers are like, are, are, are like aircraft carriers. Uh, they find it very difficult to make a quick U-turn sometimes, and, uh, when they do, it’s, it’s kind of very risky business. And, unfortunately, with this conflict, unless this administration quickly identifies in a rational way and workable way an exit ramp from this disaster that they have embarked on, I’m afraid we’re going to pay a heavy price as a country, similar to the wars that you just mentioned, whether it’s Iraq or Afghanistan, or Vietnam, and others,” Jahshan said.

“It would be unfortunate for us to essentially, uh, repeat the same mistakes and fail to avoid those same mistakes out of just plain old arrogance. There is no other reason, either arrogance or ignorance or both. I hope that the administration will take a look at an exit ramp quickly. We’re told, even today by the Secretary of State, according to him, that he’s running around with a broom and a dustpan cleaning after the President, saying the President would prefer a peaceful solution to this conflict.”

The program will be kicked off by Khalil E. Jahshan, Executive Director, Arab Center Washington DC, and Tamara Kharroub, Deputy Executive Director and Senior Fellow, Arab Center Washington DC.

The keynote speaker is John J. Mearsheimer, American Political Scientist and International Relations Scholar; R. Wendell Harrison Distinguished Service Professor of Political Science, The University of Chicago; Author of “How States Think: The Rationality of Foreign Policy”, “The Tragedy of Great Power Politics”, “The Great Delusion: Liberal Dreams and International Realities”, and “The Israel Lobby and U.S. Foreign Policy”, among others.

Panel 1, US Policies in MENA Under Trump: Key Shifts, Enduring Continuities, and Regional Impacts: Lara Friedman, President, Foundation for Middle East Peace; Marc Lynch, Professor of Political Science and International Affairs and Director of the Project on Middle East Political Science (POMEPS), George Washington University; Shana R. Marshall, Assistant Research Professor of International Affairs and Associate Director of the Institute for Middle East Studies, George Washington University; Trita Parsi, Co-founder and Executive Vice President, Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft; Rhana Natour – Moderator, Award-Winning Independent Journalist; Contributor, Middle East Eye.

Panel II, The Upcoming US Elections: Trump’s Foreign Policy and Its Domestic Implications: Sahar Aziz, Distinguished Professor of Law, Middle East Legal Studies Scholar, Chancellor’s Social Justice Scholar, Founding Director of the Center for Security, Race and Rights, Rutgers University Law School; Carrie Dann, Managing Editor, The Cook Political Report; Charles W. Dunne, Non-resident Fellow, Arab Center Washington DC; Former US Diplomat; James J. Zogby, Co-founder and President, Arab American Institute; Director, Zogby Research Services; Veteran Democratic National Committee Member; and, Prem Thakker – Moderator, Columnist and Political Correspondent, Zeteo.

Click this link to get information on the program:

The interview was broadcast on US Arab Radio on WNZK AM 690, by Director Laila Alhusaini.

You can watch the interview by clicking this link or by using the widget below.













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