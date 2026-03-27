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ADC Sues City of Miami Beach for Silencing Pro-Palestine Speech

The American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC) today filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Miami Beach, its mayor Steven Meiner, and several other city officials for violating the First Amendment rights of Raquel Pacheco, a veteran and resident of Miami Beach, after police were sent to her home in response to her social media criticism of the Mayor and his dehumanization of Palestinians.

The lawsuit alleges that the city has a pattern of suppressing and punishing speech expressing support for Palestinians or critical of Israel, and that Ms. Pacheco was targeted as part of this practice.

In January of 2026, Miami Beach police officers arrived at Ms. Pacheco’s home in response to a post she had written sharply faulting the Mayor for his statements about Palestine and attempts to censor No Other Land, a film that tells the story of the destruction of a Palestinian community at the hands of Israel.

Officers summoned Ms. Pacheco to the door, told her that her speech was “concerning,” and instructed her to “refrain from posting things like that.” Ms. Pacheco captured the encounter on video, and it quickly spread online, prompting widespread concern over government retaliation for protected political speech.

The complaint alleges that the police visit was not an isolated incident, but part of a broader effort by city officials to suppress pro-Palestinian viewpoints and shield the Mayor from criticism. According to the filing, the Mayor’s conduct, combined with actions taken by city officials, reflects an escalating pattern of targeting speech based on viewpoint, particularly when that speech relates to Palestine or criticism of Israeli government policies.

Among the allegations detailed in the complaint:

Speakers at City Commission meetings expressing support for Palestinians have been interrupted, silenced, or cut short, while opposing viewpoints are permitted to continue.

City actions and enforcement decisions have disproportionately targeted demonstrations and advocacy connected to Palestinian rights.

Local cultural institutions have faced pressure after hosting programming related to Palestinian life, including a theater targeted after screening No Other Land, the Academy Award–winning documentary about the destruction and ethnic cleansing of the West Bank.

Individuals critical of the Mayor’s positions have been blocked or otherwise silenced on official or quasi-official social media channels.

The viral police visit to Ms. Pacheco’s home exemplifies how this pattern manifests in practice: a resident engages in protected political speech, the Mayor’s office takes notice, and law enforcement is sent to deliver what we characterize as an unmistakable warning. The result is a chilling effect not only on Ms. Pacheco but on the broader community watching the incident unfold online. Following the police visit, Ms. Pacheco curtailed her online speech so as not to risk another police visit and possible punishment for her posts.

Support the Fight – Donate to support ADC’s legal work: DONATE NOW! “The First Amendment prohibits the government from using the coercive power of the State to suppress political dissent,” said ADC National Legal Director Jenin Younes. “Here, the mayor and police chief sent law enforcement officers to the home of a Miami Beach resident, intimated that her speech could subject her to punishment, and ordered her not to post such content. This kind of unlawful action chills speech, because most people will stay silent rather than risk future punishment. That is exactly what the First Amendment sought to prevent, and why we are filing this lawsuit.” Ms. Pacheco seeks declaratory and injunctive relief, as well as compensatory damages for the distress, fear, humiliation, and reputational damage this treatment caused her. Younes continued: “In many parts of Europe, including the United Kingdom, people are being arrested and charged with crimes for advocating for the rights of the Palestinian people. The First Amendment prohibits that from happening here, and that’s why it’s crucial that courts recognize that what happened to Ms. Pacheco was dangerous and unlawful, and cannot be permitted to happen again–to her and anyone else.” “One does not truly understand the meaning of freedom of speech until that freedom is under attack. Every day since January 12th, when police appeared at my door, I have lived that reality firsthand. There is nothing more un-American than an assault on free speech. I look forward to prevailing in this case–not only for myself, but to ensure that no one in our city ever has to face this kind of abuse. We have an opportunity to set a precedent that clearly prohibits these attacks on civil liberties and the abuse of power by elected officials and law enforcement.” — Raquel Pacheco ADC filed this case to ensure that the Mayor’s message is rejected and that the Constitution’s protections apply equally to all viewpoints, including those expressed in support of Palestinian human rights. We call on civil liberties advocates, community leaders, and the public to stand in defense of Ms. Pacheco and the fundamental right to speak freely without fear of government retaliation. Share the news about our lawsuit on social media! Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and X For questions, please contact [email protected]









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