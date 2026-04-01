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National Arab American Heritage Month Launches April 1, 2026—Arab America Foundation Unites Communities Nationwide

April 2026 is National Arab American Heritage Month in the United States

WASHINGTON, D.C. (April 1, 2026)— The Arab America Foundation (AAF) is leading the nationwide celebration of National Arab American Heritage Month (NAAHM) this April, uniting communities across the United States while hosting its official national commemoration in the Washington, DC area.

On Thursday, April 16, 2026, the Arab America Foundation (AAF) will host its 9th Annual National Arab American Heritage Month Celebration at Belle Haven Country Club (6023 Fort Hunt Road in Alexandria, VA). The event will bring together civic leaders, professionals, artists, and advocates from across the U.S. to celebrate the enduring contributions of Arab Americans.

The program will feature authentic Arab cuisine, music, dance, and storytelling. This year’s special guest is Yasmin Elhady — comedian, attorney, and host of Hulu’s “Muslim Matchmaker” — known for connecting hearts through humor and authenticity.

The evening will be emceed by Emmy Award-winning journalist Ameera David, with musical performances by renowned vocalists Usama Baalbaki and Nibal Malshi. Guests will also enjoy the Threads of Heritage Fashion Show and music by DJ Basbousa, a Washington, DC–based Arab pop culture curator, and a traditional folkloric dance performance by Faris El-Layl Dabke.

The event is one of many taking place this April across the United States to celebrate National Arab American Heritage Month. At a time when Arab Americans continue to face exclusion from diversity initiatives and harmful public discourse, this heritage month serves as an important opportunity to recognize heritage, affirm identity, and amplify Arab American voices.

“National Arab American Heritage Month is celebrated through events and educational opportunities across the United States, allowing people of all backgrounds to learn about Arab culture and contributions,” said Warren David, co-founder of the Arab America Foundation. “While our official national commemoration will take place in Virginia this year, we encourage individuals and organizations to host their own celebrations in schools, libraries, and community centers to help bring communities together and share our rich heritage.”

Event Itinerary

5:30 PM: Doors open/networking

6:00 PM: Dinner of Arab cuisine

7:00 PM: Opening remarks by Ameera David, Emmy-winning journalist

7:15 PM: Threads of Heritage fashion show

7:30 PM: Yasmin Elhady, Comedian and Host of “Muslim Matchmaker”

7:50 PM: “The Golden Era of Arab Music: An Evening of Timeless Arab Classics” led by Usama Baalbaki, Vocalist and National Arab Orchestra Chairman, and Nibal Malshi, Acclaimed vocalist

8:45 PM: Faris El-Layl Dabke dance troupe

9:00 PM: DJ Basbousa provides Arab music to keep everyone dancing until 10 PM

More info about the program HERE

About National Arab American Heritage Month

Throughout April, schools, government entities, and organizations across the United States issue proclamations and host events to celebrate National Arab American Heritage Month (NAAHM). This observance honors the rich culture, history, and contributions of Arab Americans, while recognizing their vital role in shaping the nation’s social, economic, and cultural fabric.

In 2017, the Arab America Foundation launched a national movement to unify recognition of NAAHM. Since then, state and local governments, corporations, and institutions have expanded their participation, with 250+ volunteers across 26 states organizing proclamations and events nationwide. As of April 1, 2026, 24 states and municipalities have issued proclamations celebrating NAAHM.

Learn more about National Arab American Heritage Month educational resources HERE

Register for the event HERE

Become a sponsor HERE









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