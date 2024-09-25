SHARE ...

Palestinians face darkest period in history, Prime Minister tells UN assembly

By Ray Hanania

Palestine National Authority (PNA) Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa warned members of the United Nations Monday that his people face one of the worst assaults of violence in its history.

An economist by profession who was appointed prime minister in March of 2024, Mustafa said Palestinians have embraced the UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development (SDG) “pursuing a transformative plan of action based on human dignity and shared prosperity.”

But he cautioned during his speech to the UNGA79 session that while Palestine continues to face a surge in economic commitment, it is tempered by a rising humanitarian crisis, undermined by Israel’s illegal occupation of its lands and opposition to a final peace.

“As I speak to you before you, our people in Gaza are enduring one of the darkest chapters in modern history. For nearly a year now, Israel’s genocidal war has caused unprecedented loss and suffering and humanitarian catastrophe,” Mustafa said.

“At the same time, our people in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, continue to face systemic threats driven by escalating settler violence, military rates, movement restrictions, and financial siege withholding of Palestinian tax revenues Excellences.”

Heads of States and Government gathered for a “Summit” at UN Headquarters in New York on Monday to address the critical challenges and gaps in global governance exposed by recent global shocks.

Mustafa acknowledged and embraced the UN Summit’s aims to reaffirm commitments to the SDG and the United Nations Charter, while enhancing cooperation and laying the foundations for a reinvigorated multilateral system.

Monday’s summit sought to begin a negotiated “Pact for the Future,” an action-oriented document aimed to bolster global cooperation and adapt to current challenges effectively for the benefit of all and for future generations.

Mustafa told the UN members that despite supporting the SDG, Palestinians continue to struggle for survival despite an ongoing and most brutal military onslaught not just in Gaza, but in the Occupied West Bank and Occupied East Jerusalem.

“While striving to play a positive role in response to global challenges, we are regrettably further burdened by Israel illegal occupation and aggressions in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem. For over 76 years, our people have been forced to endure multiple manmade catastrophes that have directly undermined our efforts to achieve justice, peace, and prosperity,” Mustafa said.

“Despite long years of oppression and occupation, our people remained steadfast. We firmly believed that human capital is our greatest asset and are first committed to enhancing the performance of our institutions, ensuring effective governance and service delivery to our people, and to creating an enabling environment where every Palestinian has the means to survive and thrive in peace and stability.”

He concluded in his speech that Palestine can reverse this “dangerous trajectory” with UN help by “rebuilding trust in international institutions and paving the way for a future of peace, justice, and sustainable future for all.”

Ray Hanania is an award winning former Chicago City Hall reporter

