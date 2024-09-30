SHARE ...

Community rallies to support Dr. Jill Stein for President

Democrats are working overtime to prevent Dr. Jill Stein’s Green Party from being included on state ballots, but they have only been marginally successful in preventing her name from appearing on some state ballots. Stein continues to challenge that violation fo the U.S. Constitution and is working hard to attain a minimum of 5 percent of the total votes cast on Nov. 5, 2024 to ensure a premanent place in national elections. Here is a message from Dr. Jill Stein and her call to action

The state of the presidential race has altered dramatically in just the last few weeks.

RFK Jr. has withdrawn from the race and endorsed the bigoted right-wing megalomaniac Donald Trump. Meanwhile, upon her selection as the Democratic nominee, Kamala Harris immediately veered even further to the right, promoting fossil fuel expansion, a draconian immigration policy, unhinged militarism and unconditional, unlimited support for the apartheid regime of Israel that is committing genocide in Gaza.

The entire Democratic establishment has mobilized to attack our campaign and try to force us off the ballot, draining our resources with expensive legal battles, because they’re so worried about the traction we’ve gained.

And they should be worried. While Republicans have become the party of Trump, Democrats have abandoned their voters and surrendered their own humanity in defense of a genocide. Millions of voters are sick and tired of both establishment parties, and those voters are increasingly choosing our campaign.

What has been true from the day we launched this campaign remains true: The Green Party is the only choice on the ballot this November challenging oligarchy at home and empire abroad – the only option for people, planet, and peace.

Please join our growing movement by signing up for campaign updates on our website today!

Sign Up

But we still have much work to do these next six weeks. Many independent and progressive voters haven’t even heard about our campaign yet.

They don’t know that I’ve worked all my life to promote the health of our people and our planet. As a medical doctor, as an antiwar and climate activist – I have always believed in putting our bodies on the line to drive change.



The world we are fighting for isn’t “fringe” or “unrealistic”, as we’re always told. In fact the people’s agenda is a winning message – if only the majority of voters struggling from paycheck to paycheck get to hear it.

We’ve never been in a better moment to challenge empire and oligarchy, with child poverty doubling, homelessness at a record high, 44 million people locked in student debt, 100 million in medical debt, and half of youth hopeless for the future – while both parties squander half of the Congressional budget on the endless war machine fueling death and destruction across the planet.

And with both parties continuing to arm and fund Israel’s genocide in Gaza, there is a growing hunger for a campaign like ours committed to a foreign policy based on human rights, international law and diplomacy.

In fact we have a perfect storm for deep change.

If you believe, as I do, that change is not only possible – it is imperative for the survival of humanity and the planet – then I invite you to learn more about our campaign and the priorities we’re fighting for.

And if you can, please contribute to help us grow our reach in these final weeks.

Contribute

Together we can grow the people-powered movement we need to take back the promise of democracy, and start building an America and a world that works for all of us.

Thank you for everything you do for people, planet and peace.

Jill Stein

Green Party of the United States

https://www.gp.org/