Arab community hosts fundraiser for Marie Newman Dec. 29, 2021

A coalition of Arab and Muslim Americans will host a fundraiser for Democrat Congresswoman Marie Newman on Wednesday Dec. 29, 2021.

Newman was elected to serve in the 3rd Congressional District but as the result of remapping will run for re-election int he new 6th District.

A commonsense centrist who supports freedom for all, Newman has been a strong advocate for Christian and Muslim Palestinian rights, and advocate for human rights here and abroad.

The fundraiser will be held at Ashton Place, 341 75th Street E, Willowbrook, Illinois beginning at 6 PM. tickets are only $100 per person and can be purchased using this link: CLICK HERE.

COVID precautions and the wearing of face masks are required.

