SHARE ...

Candidate Jill Stein vows to fight for justice for Israelis and Palestinians

Dr. Jill Stein, the Jewish American candidate for the Green Party running for President in the Nov. 5, 2024 General Election, said she would reject extremism in the Middle East and champion justice for Palestinians and Israelis if elected.

Stein told Ray Hanania, the U.S. Special Correspondent for the Arab News Newspaper, that she would halt military aid for Israel’s government, fight to reverse the anti-BDS laws passe din nearly 30 U.S. States calling them violations of American freedoms, and push for a genuine peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

Stein considered to name Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud as her running mate, but he is three months short of meeting the Federal Age requirement to run for the office.

Volunteers for Jill Stein were also in Indiana and Illinois this past weekend collecting signatures to put her name on the presidential ballots in those states. Stein is on 24 state presidential ballots so far. She said she expects to be on all 50 states soon before the deadline.

Click this link to read the story in the Arab News Newspaper:

https://www.arabnews.com/node/2527751/world

For more information on Ray Hanani’s writings, journalism and column commentaries, visit www.Hanania.com.