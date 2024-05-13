SHARE ...

Ziyad partners with SimSim Middle Eastern Recipes App

SimSim Middle Eastern App brings authentic, delicious recipes at your fingertips, and walks you through creating them with ease and great taste using Ziyad recipes as a resource. Downloadable from any App store

Cicero, IL. — Ziyad Brand is partnering with the popular Middle Eastern food App, “SimSim Middle Eastern Recipes,” to assist consumers in creating the region’s finest recipes, it was announced on Monday May 13, 2024.

The “SimSim Recipes” app, which can be downloaded from the Apple or Google App stores, is all you need to cook delicious Arabic food.

The app offers a large selection of authentic recipes, which when combined with Ziyad ingredients makes delicious Middle Eastern cuisine accessible for all.

In announcing the partnership, Ziyad Brand Marketing Director Marissa Ziyad said the collaboration with SimSim Recipes is one more step to bringing authentic, great-tasting Middle Eastern and Mediterranean dishes to dinner tables across America.

“We see continued growth in the popularity of Middle Eastern foods based on the strength of our growing sales nationwide, particularly in mainstream grocery stores” Marissa Ziyad said.

“The partnership with SimSim Recipes helps us meet the needs of our growing consumer base, helping them to find new and interesting ways to create the great tasting, distinct and flavorful dishes that are a part of this exciting cuisine.”

The SimSim Recipes app is available in English and Arabic and all the recipes and features are completely free for users.

“After our successes in the Middle East, we’re excited to be partnering with the Ziyad Brand for North America. The popularity of Middle Eastern food goes well beyond consumers of Arab ethnicity – it is one of the fastest growing cuisines in the world, loved by consumers looking to explore new and exciting recipes and ingredients, as well as those looking for inspiration to support a healthier lifestyle. With the SimSim Recipes app it’s easier than ever to cook authentic Middle Eastern food, and with Ziyad Brand, it’s easy to find the right ingredients,” said Farida Shakhshir, Founder of SimSim Recipes.

The SimSim Recipes app offers:

Easy to follow, step-by-step instructions—with real, unedited photos at every stage, and videos for the more complicated steps. Automatically adjustable ingredient quantities based on the desired serving size. A Weekly Planner to help schedule recipes.



A Grocery List that when generated combines ingredient quantities of all selected recipes. Sufras: Suggestions for complete meals that embody the beloved traditions of the Middle Eastern dinner table (‘Sufra’ means ‘dining table’ in Arabic, and often refers to the diverse spread of dishes served during a meal). Recipe Collections: Collections of recipes that make it easier than ever to find what you’re looking for—from healthy dishes to quick-and-easy meals, to kid-friendly fare and much more. Cultural Stories: Insights into the stories and traditions behind much-loved dishes, recipes, and ingredients.



“This is precisely what makes the SimSim Middle Eastern Recipes app so effective and distinctive. It is designed to be foolproof, no matter your skill level or ability in the kitchen. Each recipe is easy to follow and create,” Shakhshir said.

“And with the Ziyad brand partnership, which has food items available in thousands of mainstream and ethnic stores across the nation, it will be easy to find the ingredients.”

Each recipe is meticulously created through generations of Middle Eastern tradition, handed down to Farida Shakhshir from her mother, Teta Hiba. This results in authentic Middle Eastern dishes, complete with accurate measurements and step-by-step photos, that allow users to follow along at their own pace.”

ABOUT ZIYAD

Ziyad is a leading omni-channel provider of branded Middle Eastern and Mediterranean food and beverage products. Founded as a small bakery in 1966 in Chicago, Ziyad now owns numerous brands and partners with dozens of world-class companies on an exclusive basis to deliver their brands to the North American market. For more information on Ziyad, visit us online at www.Ziyad.com.

ABOUT SIMSIM Recipes FZ-LLC

SimSim Recipes is a Middle Eastern start-up, founded by Farida Shakhshir, and dedicated to making cooking Arabic food easy and accessible to users worldwide. The vision for SimSim is to not only appeal to consumers of Middle Eastern ethnicity, but to also share and raise awareness of the regions’ rich food history and culture with consumers globally.