SHARE ...

ADC Appoints Abed Ayoub as National Executive Director

The American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC) is proud to announce the appointment of Mr. Abed Ayoub, Esq. to serve as ADC National Executive Director. Ayoub most recently served as the ADC National Legal and Policy Director, a position he has held since 2011.

As National Executive Director Ayoub will be responsible for the day-to-day operation of the organization and will work with the National Board of Directors to develop and implement strategies that will continue the growth of ADC in the years to come.

Throughout his career Ayoub has worked to address issues impacting Arabs and Muslims in the United States, including matters related to discrimination, immigration, hate crimes, surveillance, and profiling.

Under his leadership the ADC Legal Department has successfully assisted and provide pro bono support to thousands of impacted community members across the country.

Ayoub regularly advocates on behalf of the community with lawmakers and government agencies, and also works to enhance the community’s economic empowerment, and access to education. He is a regular commentator on national and international media and has developed a strong reputation for his commitment to social justice and access to justice for all.

Ayoub said, “I am thankful for the opportunity to lead ADC, an organization that has helped shaped me personally and professionally. ADC has a rich history and legacy, and I will work tirelessly, alongside my colleagues, to add to that legacy and ensure that the organization reaches its fullest potential. We will continue our commitment to grassroots organizing and elevating the voice of Arab Americans.”

ADC National Board Chairman Dr. Safa Rifka said, “Abed Ayoub has committed himself to ADC, and the greater good of the Arab American community. The National Board of Directors has full confidence in his abilities and leadership, and we look forward to working with Ayoub to continue ADC’s growth and success.”

Ayoub was born and raised in the Dearborn, Michigan. He currently resides in Washington, D.C. with his wife Meriana Ayoub, and their two daughters, Izzy and Lily Ayoub. He is a graduate of the University of Michigan, and the University of Detroit Mercy School of Law in 2005.