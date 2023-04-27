Ald. Raymond Lopez and Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas receive the American Arab Chamber of Commerce 2021 Action Award from Hassan Nijem for their support of the Arab and Muslim American community,

County Treasurer Maria Pappas celebrates Arab Heritage Month with business and community leaders

Posted on By rayhanania No Comments on County Treasurer Maria Pappas celebrates Arab Heritage Month with business and community leaders
SHARE ...
          
 
  


Loading

County Treasurer Maria Pappas celebrates Arab Heritage Month with business and community leaders

Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas will celebrate Arab American Heritage Month by recognizing more than 30 business, civic, political and religious leaders from the Chicagoland Arab community with Certificates of Excellence.

Pappas will also unveil her office’s new Arab-language outreach video at the event. The video will show taxpayers how to see if they are due a property tax refund for previous overpayments or missed exemptions.

Ziyad Taste of the Middle East

The celebration will take place on Monday, May 1 at 3 p.m. at the Cook County Treasurer’s Office, 118 N. Clark St., Room 112.

“Arab Americans have advanced our nation in diplomacy, science, technology, cuisine and the arts,” said Pappas. “They’ve been at the forefront of the fight for civil rights and social justice. It’s important that the Arab American community is seen and celebrated.”

Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas receives the American Arab Chamber of Commerce 2021 Action Award for her support of Arab and Muslim Americans, returning more than $1.3 million to Arab and Muslim taxpayers.
Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas receives the American Arab Chamber of Commerce 2021 Action Award for her support of Arab and Muslim Americans, returning more than $1.3 million to Arab and Muslim taxpayers.

 

The honorees include: Ambassador Dr. Sameh Aboul-Enein, Consul General of Egypt; Laura & Farah Abuhamda, from Arab Folk Dance; Maha Abuhamda, president of Family Service Association; Mike Al Musa, regional sales manager with BMO Harris Bank; Ghassan Ballut, executive director of the Al-Nahda Center; Cory Cassis, of the Arab American Bar Association of Illinois;

 

Sayeed Dilar, president of the Muslim Civic Coalition; Mazen Dola, president of the Palestinian American Club; Naderh Elrabadi, an attorney at Elrabadi Law; Abdel Ghouleh, of the U.S. Palestinian Council; Ray Hanania, columnist reporter with SuburbanChicagoland,.com, TheArabDailyNews.com and ArabNews.com; Radi Hashish, owner of Fresh Stop Produce & Deli; Nidal Jarad, president of Nationwide Distributors Inc.; Sonia Khalil, vice president of the Arab American Democratic Club;

Mohammad Khamis, an internal medicine specialist with Northwest Medical and Urgent Care; Shadin Maali, director of operations at Emgage; Sundus Madi McCarthy, academic advisor at Moraine Valley Community College; Jamal Masoud, owner of Amigo Food Mart; Sandy Matar, from Arab Community TV Channel; Kifah Mustapha, director of the Prayer Center of Orland Park; Amir Nijem, Arab American activist;

Lobna Rabadi, nurse at Holy Cross Hospital; State Rep. Abdelnasser Rashid (D-Berwyn); Rev. Fouad Saba, pastor at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church in Cicero; Nida Sahouri, of the American Muslims for Palestine; Rouhy Shalabi, Cook County Circuit Court Judge; Jawad Shalabi, attorney at Rouhy Shalabi & Associates; Maha Sweis-Dababneh, professor at Moraine Valley Community College; Ihsan Sweiss, consul general at Consulate of Jordan; and Nemer Ziyad, CEO of Ziyad Brothers Importing Inc; Mohammad Abdallah, president of the Community Retail Association.

The National Arab American Heritage Month initiative was launched in 2017. During the month of April, communities across the country celebrate the Arab community’s rich heritage and the contributions that Arab Americans have made to American society. There are close to four million Arab Americans in the United States.

rayhanania
Latest posts by rayhanania (see all)


SHARE ...
          
 
  
 
          
 
  
Activism, American Arabs, Christian & Muslim, Culture, Event, Events, News, NewsWire, US Arab Politics Tags:, , , , ,

Related Posts

More Related Articles

White House map of President Trump's Deal of the Century peace plan for Palestine and Israel Trump unveils “Deal of the Century” calls for Palestine State Arab World
DISSENT Keeps America Great #MAGA #merylstreep #FreePalestine #FreeVanunu American Arabs
Arab American Democratic Club Candidate and Leadership Forum March 25, 2021. Arab American Democratic Club hosts candidate leadership forum American Arabs
32nd Israeli Film Festival banner 2018. Courtesy of the Israeli Film Festival Arab themes dominate 32nd Annual Israeli Film Festival in Los Angeles American Arabs
Tunisian group wins 2015 Nobel Peace Prize Arab World
An Olive a day can improve your health American Arabs

Leave a Reply