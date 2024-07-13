SHARE ...

Abandon Biden Campaign Condemns Biden’s Megalomania and Media Complicity (July 12, 2024)

The Abandon Biden campaign strongly condemns President Joe Biden’s recent press conference, which highlighted not only his unwillingness to do what’s right for this country but also the media’s complicity in erasing the genocide in Gaza.

During the press conference, not one reporter questioned the President about explicit policies undertaken by his administration that have led to possibly upwards of 186,000 slaughtered Palestinians, per a recent study in The Lancet.

The President did, however, find an opportunity to brag about being more popular in an apartheid state than in his own country.

The war in Gaza has been a hallmark of this administration’s foreign policy, and to see such a blatant disregard for it by the press corps is shocking and underscores the media’s failure to hold Biden accountable for his role in atrocities.

Abandon Biden spokesperson Hudhayfah Ahmad had this to say: “There’s no excuse at this point: millions of Americans don’t want Joe Biden on the ballot because of his role in sponsoring the genocide of Palestinians. And now his own party members want him out. The fact he’s refusing to listen to the growing Democratic consensus, while overseeing the annihilation of Palestinians, is going to have a detrimental impact globally.”

If Joe Biden remains committed to being on the ballot come November, we remain committed to holding him accountable through that ballot.