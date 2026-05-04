05-01-26 Ibrahim Kassem mugshot, charged with murder of his father by Orland Park Police

Orland Park Police Charge Son in Father’s Homicide

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Orland Park Police Charge Son in Father’s Homicide

On April 29, 2026, at approximately 6:31 p.m., Orland Park Police Officers responded to 14117 Concord Drive for an assist-ambulance call. Officers spoke with the 911 caller, who reported that a male subject was deceased inside the residence.
Upon arrival, officers located Samir Kassem, 77, who was pronounced deceased at the scene. During the initial investigation, officers quickly developed information that Samir’s son, Ibrahim Kassem, 46, was a person of interest in the death. A short time later, officers located Ibrahim and took him into custody without incident.
With the assistance of the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force and the Cook County Sheriff’s Department, investigators gathered pertinent evidence linking Ibrahim Kassem to the homicide. Orland Park investigators worked in coordination with the Cook County State’s
Attorney’s Office, which approved the following charge:
05-01-26 Ibrahim Kassem mugshot, charged with murder of his father by Orland Park Police
05-01-26 Ibrahim Kassem mugshot, charged with murder of his father by Orland Park Police
· First Degree Murder
Ibrahim Kassem will be transported to first appearance court at Leighton Criminal Courthouse on April 30, 2026.
According to reports, and in an unrelated incident, the victim of the alleged homicide, Samir Kassem, is the brother of Maher Kassem, 63, who was charged with four counts of first-degree murder for the shooting deaths of his wife and three adult daughters. 
All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.





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