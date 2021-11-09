Imad Hamad is the executive director of the American Human Rights Council

AHRC Supports TPS Designation for Lebanon: 

AHRC Supports TPS Designation for Lebanon: 

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) adds its voice to Rep. Debbie Dingell’s in calling upon President Biden and DHS secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to designate Lebanon for Temporary Protected Status (TPS). 

It is the practice of the US to give this status to countries experiencing extreme from natural or human-made disasters. Lebanon is experiencing a human-made disaster. For three years, Lebanon has been suffering from a severe economic collapse. Ordinary citizens suffer from sustained power outages and runaway inflation. It’s a humanitarian crisis.  

Lebanon’s collapse is a political and economic crisis. This collapse is due to corruption and mismanagement. The Lebanese blame all their politicians for this failure. Most people in Lebanon are barely surviving on remittances and/or charity organizations’ donations. These organization include American NGOs. 

The crisis is pushing Lebanese to leave the country. They desperately seek a normal country that would accept them and give their children a normal life and a normal future. Given these circumstances, the forced removal of Lebanese citizens living in the US with no legal status is not consistent with American law and values. TPS is the law to deal with precisely such situations as the one Lebanon is experiencing.    

 

Imad Hamad is the executive director of the American Human Rights Council

 

AHRC urges the Biden administration to extend TPS status to Lebanon and calls upon other members of Congress to support Rep. Debbie Dingell’s efforts.   

“Granting TPS for Lebanon reflects American good will that will be greatly appreciated by the Lebanese people,” said Imad Hamad, AHRC Executive director. ‘It will also reaffirm President Biden’s promise to put human rights at the center of his policies,” added Hamad. 

