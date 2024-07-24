Arab and Muslim American groups denounce war criminal Netanyahu appearance before Congress
On Wednesday, July 24, 2024, 110 organizations joined together to unequivocally reject the invitation and appearance of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to address a joint session of Congress at a time when he is credibly accused of perpetrating war crimes, crimes against humanity, and the crime of genocide.
Netanyahu and his government’s complete disregard for, and blatant contempt of customary international law, and the Geneva Conventions, for which an arrest warrant is being sought by the ICC, should, at the very least, disqualify him from speaking in front of Congress.
His undermining of US policy, laws and lawmakers makes a mockery out of the United States and our institutions.
This is the fourth time that Congressional leaders have honored Netanyahu by inviting him to address Congress, which would be the highest number of formal addresses that any foreign official has given to Congress.
This is an honor abjectly undeserved, and we, the undersigned organizations, are calling on all members of Congress to reject his visit and impose an immediate arms embargo on the government of Israel to save lives.
Over the past 9 months, the Israeli government, under the leadership of Netanyahu, has killed over 37,000 Palestinians in Gaza according to UN OCHA.
An additional 15,000 Palestinians are missing and presumed dead. Over 80 percent of homes have been damaged or destroyed as have water, sanitation, health, and other vital services, making Gaza almost uninhabitable.
The Israeli regime has also continued settlement expansion, increased incursions into Palestinian towns and cities destroying infrastructure, increased arrests and administrative detention without charge while killing hundreds in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, in addition to severely hindering the right to freedom of movement.
According to the World Health Organization, a child in Gaza is killed every 10 minutes. According to Save the Children, over 20,000 children in Gaza are missing, either dead or separated from their families.
Those that have not become direct victims of the Israeli attacks are forced to endure an engineered famine as Israeli authorities implement a near total siege of Gaza designed to starve the Palestinian civilian population.
Diseases once easily controlled are now spreading because Israeli attacks have decimated Gaza’s healthcare infrastructure. Palestinians are forced to attempt to survive abject living conditions and severe lack of necessary medicine.
A joint United Nations and World Bank report published on April 2 estimated that the Israeli assault on Gaza has resulted in $18.5 billion in damage to critical infrastructure, and found that for several sectors the rate of damage appeared to be leveling off as there was little left to destroy.
President Biden’s continued shipment of weapons and military funding to the Israeli government has made both him and his administration complicit in the atrocities perpetrated against Palestinians in Gaza.
Compounding their complicity, the Administration has blatantly ignored US laws governing arms transfers and sales, in addition to doing everything possible to avoid Congressional notification requirements. When the President is unable to follow the law and hostile to transparency, the answer is clear: Congress must immediately impose an arms embargo on all weapons transfers and sales to Israel, not honor the chief architect of atrocities in which the US is complicit.
As organizations committed to justice and freedom, we oppose honoring a war criminal by allowing him to address Congress. Netanyahu should be held accountable for his crimes against humanity rather than given an opportunity to justify his annihilation of Palestinians.
Therefore, we, the undersigned 109 organizations, call upon all members of Congress to reject this address, explain why publicly, and advocate for an embargo of all weapons sent to Israel.
