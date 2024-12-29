Stuffed Grape Leaves. Photo courtesy of Ray Hanania

A recipe on how to make Stuffed Grape Leaves with lamb, ox tail and rice

Posted on By Ray Hanania
#Read @RayHanania I love #MiddleEastern #Arab food recipes in addition to politics. Here’s my how to make Stuffed #GrapeLeaves with diced #lamb #steak #wariqDuwali #OxTail and #rice

Read Ray Hanania’s columns on politics, life in general and his love for Middle East and Arab food.

In this column, Hanania discusses how to make Stuffed Grape Leaves, made of grapeleaves, diced lamb, rice, and Ox Tail.

It’s an easy recipe her learned from his mother who was born in Bethlehem — not Pennsylvania, but in Palestine.

He watched her several days every week as she cooked Middle Eastern foods, including Stuffed Grape Leaves.

Stuffed Grape Leaves. Photo courtesy of Ray Hanania
Stuffed Grape Leaves. Photo courtesy of Ray Hanania

 

Click this link to view the column, and his other columns on politics and slice of life observations.

https://hanania.substack.com/p/how-to-make-a-great-middle-eastern

It also includes links to his YouTube channel videos on cooking Middle Eastern, Arab food.

