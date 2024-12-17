SHARE ...

All United launches to empower local community and drive political change

ORLAND PARK, IL – Last week, All United, a newly established statewide Political Action Committee (PAC), launched its mission to build a powerful and inclusive political movement at its inaugural fundraiser—an event that demonstrated the strength, unity, and resolve of the communities it aims to serve.

“Together, we are building a future where every voice is heard and where political power is deeply rooted in the community,” said Yousif Zegar, Founder of All United.

The PAC was created in response to a growing sense of disenfranchisement among Orland Park’s Muslim, Arab, and Palestinian communities, particularly following a 2023 Orland Park Village Board meeting. At that meeting, dozens of residents made public appeals for a ceasefire resolution, highlighting the tragic loss of tens of thousands of innocent lives in Gaza. Instead of leadership that sought understanding and compassion, their calls were met with Islamophobic and divisive rhetoric from Mayor Keith Pekau—a moment that galvanized thousands of community members throughout the region to demand better leadership.

The overwhelming energy and urgency to make change were on full display at All United’s inaugural fundraiser, where the organization raised more than $375,000.

State Representative Abdelnasser Rashid (D-Bridgeview) added, “I commend All United for stepping up to address the challenges our communities face by building political power and creating a platform for meaningful engagement. This is an important step toward empowering voices that have been ignored and sidelined for far too long.”

As part of its commitment to its mission, All United proudly announced the hiring of Yusuf Vidal, who will be leading the organization. Mr. Vidal, who brings years of experience in grassroots organizing, political leadership, and campaign strategy, currently serves as Chief of Staff to Rep. Rashid. He will officially assume his role at All United in January 2025.

“I am honored to join All United at such a pivotal moment,” said Mr. Vidal. “This is a critical opportunity to harness our collective strength, support the leaders who best represent us, and ensure our community’s needs are met with integrity and purpose. Together, we will build power and deliver meaningful change.”

Community leader and CAIR-Chicago Executive Director Ahmed Rehab, a founding board member of All United, expressed his optimism for Yusuf’s leadership. “Yusuf’s expertise and passion are exactly what All United needs to drive impactful initiatives. His leadership will turn vision into action, ensuring our community thrives now and for generations to come.”

Learn more about All United at allunited.org.

Press Release

