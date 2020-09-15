SHARE ...















Emgage Michigan to host conference on political empowerment

Join Emgage Michigan, our allies and speakers: Keynote Fayrouz Saad, Brian Mosallam, Linda Sarsour, Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, Imam Mika’il Stewart Saadiq, State Rep. Abdullah Hammoud, and Candidate Abraham Aiyash on September 20th, in our Annual (Virtual) Gala Sunday Sept. 20, 2020.

We will be discussing the achievements of the previous year, as well as new goals and strategies for empowering our communities and mobilzing our voices. We will also be recognizing the efforts and achievements of distinguished groups and individuals who have made a difference in our community, and continue to uplift our role in the fabric of this country.

“The Muslim vote is more critical than ever in the upcoming elections. This gala is intended to galvanize Muslim Americans to get out their vote so that our voices are heard and represented as we elect a leader for this country.” – Nada Al Hanooti, Executive Director of Emgage Michigan

WHAT: Emgage Michigan Vitrual Gala

WHERE: https://secure.everyaction.com/mUmrPVok-EWTMokeCI1bwA2?fbclid=IwAR0EynE2aLepojQR4bkqiaXKt8Fwpud7X0VUhgCg008IAjNVudI4nNlIw-k

WHEN: Sunday, Sept. 20th, 6PM-7:30PM

WHO: Keynote Fayrouz Saad, Brian Mosallam, Linda Sarsour, Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, Imam Mika’il Stewart Saadiq, State Rep. Abdullah Hammoud, and Candidate Abraham Aiyash

Emgage is a 501c(3) with national headquarters in Washington, D.C., and state chapters in Michigan, Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and New York, that implements an ecosystem of programs to develop the capacity of the Muslim voter to ensure that our narrative is part of the American fabric. Our programs include civic educational events such as issue forums and town halls, voter initiatives including Get Out The Vote (GOTV), and specific programs for the youth in order to mentor and support the next generation of leaders.

↑ Grab this Headline Animator