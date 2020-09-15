SHARE ...















ADC Hosts online conference on the 2020 Census

The deadline for filling out the 2020 Census is coming up at the end of this month and it’s extremely important that Arab Americans are properly represented.

That is why we invite you to join ADC this Friday, September 18 at 3:00 PM ET/ 12:00 PM PT for a discussion on the importance of filling out the census and how it affects different areas of our lives, from social services to redistricting and much more.

We will also be getting an update on the lawsuits surrounding the census and be reminded of important deadlines. We are excited to have with us this week Terry Ao Minnis from Asian Americans Advancing Justice (AAAJ) and Nahla Kayali, founder of Access California Services (AccessCal). Registration can be completed here.

Terry Ao Minnis is the senior director of the census and voting programs for Asian Americans Advancing Justice (AAJC). Minnis was part of the litigation team in LUPE v. Ross (D. Md. and 4th Cir.) (LUPE I) that challenged the administration’s attempted addition of a citizenship question to the 2020 decennial census. Minnis experience on the census spans two decades, having served as a leading authority on census campaigns in 2010 and 2020.

Currently, Minnis co-chairs the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights’ Census Task Force. In addition, she was part of the U.S Department of Commerce’s 2010 Census Advisory Committee from 2002 through 2011 and the Census Bureau’s National Advisory Committee on Racial, Ethnic and Other Populations for two terms from 2013 through 2019.

Nahla Kayali is s s recipient of the “Champion of Change” award from the White House in 2014, Nahla is described as an advocate and a leader who inspires, elevates, and empowers underserved individuals and families to ensure they have access to health and human services.

Kayali founded Access California Services (AccessCal) in 1998, a culturally and linguistically competent health and human services non-profit organization in Anaheim dedicated to empowering all under-served populations, with a focus on Arab- American & Muslim- American communities. Under Kayali’s executive leadership, AccessCal has grown from a budget of $2,000 to $1.9 million serving an estimated 10,000 underserved clients and providing over 55,000 services, annually.

In addition to her leadership role at AccessCal, Kayali serves as the Chairperson of the Orange County Refugee Forum, holds the State Refugee Forum Seat for the State Advisory Council on Refugee Services, holds a seat with the State Office of Health Equity, and serves on national and international boards including 12 advisory boards and committees including the National Network for Arab American Communities (NNAAC) and Arab American Institute (AAI).

The webinar will be held via Zoom. Registration for the webinar is required and can be completed here.

Date: Friday, September 18, 2020

Time: 3:00 PM ET/12:00 PM PT

Click here to register

↑ Grab this Headline Animator