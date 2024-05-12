SHARE ...

Crackdown on Student Protests Are a Moral Stain on This Country and Joe Biden’s Presidency

On May 2nd, President Joe Biden addressed the ongoing student protests across our nation’s campuses, positioning his administration alongside those who have historically resisted progressive change.

The Abandon Biden campaign recognizes and honors the vital role of student activists who have long been at the forefront of movements for justice and change in America.

Abandon Biden has been and will continue to provide support to the encampments.

These courageous students are continuing a powerful tradition, one that has consistently driven American laws, policies, and social norms toward greater equity and justice.

History shows us that the most transformative movements for justice have originated not from the secluded halls of academia but from the vibrant seats occupied by students.

“In the past few weeks, I spoke to students at the University of Pennsylvania, Swarthmore College, Bryn Mawr College, and Haverford College,” said Abandon Biden Co-Founder, Hassan Abdel Salam.

“The students cried with me as I shared my 23-day story of detainment and torture at the hands of Israeli forces in 2022. The students are the people of conscience who will save America from itself: They understand the need to punish Biden at the ballot box for committing genocide.”

Regrettably, these students are now facing demonization from multiple quarters: elected officials, university administrators, Pro-Israel groups, billionaires, and the mainstream media.

It is deeply troubling that President Biden has chosen to align his administration with those elements in American history who are remembered not as forces for good but as defenders of the status quo and protectors of interests antithetical to justice and equity.

The #AbandonBiden campaign stands firmly with the student protestors, advocating for their right to organize peacefully and to speak out against injustices.

The #AbandonBiden campaign denounces any efforts to mischaracterize their activisms mere disorder. We denounce the arrests of students nationwide and the disciplinary action taken by universities against their students.

These students are not the creators of chaos but are the bearers of a new vision for America, one rooted in fairness, justice, and respect for all voices.

We call on all who stand for justice and democratic values to recognize the critical role of these students and to support their endeavors to shape a more just and equitable society. It’s time to embrace the energy and vision of these young leaders, not to suppress their voices.