Mohammed Faheem, candidate for U.S. Congress in Illinois in March 2022 in the 8th Illinois Congressional District

Mohammed Faheem Pledges to Support Term Limits on Congress

Posted on By rayhanania
Mohammed Faheem Pledges to Support Term Limits on Congress

U.S. Term Limits (USTL), the leader in the non-partisan national movement to limit terms for elected officials, praises 2022 U.S. house candidate for Illinois, Mohammed Faheem (district 8), for signing the pledge for an amendment to term limit Congress. Faheem is the first signer in this race.

U.S. Term Limits has the support of more than 90 pledge signers in Congress. USTL President Philip Blumel commented on Faheem’s pledge saying, “Mohammed’s strong support of term limits shows that there are individuals who are willing to put self-interest aside to follow the will of the people. America needs a Congress that will be served by citizen legislators, not career politicians.”

The U.S. Term Limits amendment pledge is provided to every announced candidate for federal office. It reads, “I pledge that as a member of Congress, I will cosponsor and vote for the U.S. Term Limits amendment of three (3) House terms and two (2) Senate terms and no longer limit.” The U.S. Term Limits constitutional amendment has been introduced in both the U.S. Senate by Senator Ted Cruz and his colleagues (SJR3) and the U.S. House by Representative Ralph Norman (HJR12).

Blumel noted, “We have seen a dramatic increase in supporters wanting term limits on Congress. More than 80% of Americans have rejected the career politician model and want to replace it with citizen leadership. The way to achieve that goal is through congressional term limits.”

According to a 2021 nationwide poll on term limits conducted by McLaughlin & Associates, term limits enjoy wide bipartisan support. McLaughlin’s analysis states, “Support for term limits is broad and strong across all political, geographic and demographic groups. An overwhelming 80% of voters approve of a constitutional amendment that will place term limits on members of Congress.”

Blumel concluded, “America is in trouble. Our career politicians have let the people down. It is time to return control of our nation to the people. It is time for a constitutional amendment limiting congressional terms.”

The term limits amendment resolutions would require a two-thirds majority in the House and Senate, and ratification by 38 states, in order to become part of the U.S. Constitution.

Map of the 8th Congressional District in Illinois
View Faheem’s signed pledge here.

For more information on Mohammed Faheem visit his candidate website at: www.faheem2022.com

