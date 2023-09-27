SHARE ...

‘We Can’t Stop Now’: Sami Scheetz Announces Re-Election Bid for Iowa House District 78

State Representative Sami Scheetz (D-Linn County) announced his re-election campaign to the Iowa House of Representatives on Tuesday.

“I ran to serve Cedar Rapids because we deserve a voice in Des Moines who puts our needs first,” said Rep. Scheetz.

“Over the past year, I worked across the aisle to author a bipartisan school lunch bill, advocated for the most vulnerable Iowans, and tirelessly supported Iowans who are trying to make a difference.”

Scheetz added, “When I arrived in Des Moines to represent Cedar Rapids, it quickly became clear to me that the work of rebuilding our state after more than a decade of neglect by Governor Reynolds and extremist Republican Party control was going to require more allies in the statehouse. With my colleagues, I immediately set out to begin building toward a new Democratic majority in the Iowa House. There’s so much at stake – and we can’t stop now. That’s why I’m running for re-election in 2024.”

Rep. Scheetz highlighted the following achievements during his first term:

Bipartisan work: Rep. Scheetz authored a bill to ensure Iowa students, no matter their income, are fed at school. Food insecurity impacts 100,000 Iowan children – and healthy kids learn better than hungry ones. Rep. Scheetz worked across the aisle to get 20 Republican cosponsors on the bill. Rep. Scheetz will work with anyone to get the job done. Advocating for the most vulnerable Iowans: Rep. Scheetz is focused on advocating for all Iowans, especially our most vulnerable. In April, he toured a local real estate development and was concerned about a potentially underage worker on the job site. Rep. Scheetz called for an investigation into worker safety protocols. Rep. Scheetz believes worker safety should be the chief concern when taxpayer dollars are being awarded for development projects. Growing the movement: In addition to his work in the Iowa Legislature, Rep. Scheetz has driven thousands of miles across the state, supporting up-and-coming leaders and working to rebuild the Iowa Democratic Party.

Rep. Scheetz plans to expand on these achievements in his second term: “My goal is to get legislation addressing food insecurity across the finish line and to show that – despite being in the minority – Iowa House Democrats will continue to deliver for working people.”

Rep. Scheetz is the first Arab American elected to the Iowa Legislature. He is one of the youngest members in the Iowa House of Representatives. When not advocating for all Iowans in the Legislature, he is a labor organizer proudly representing Teamsters Local 238.