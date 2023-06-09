Comedian Ahmed Ahmed at The Comedy Bar in Chicago June 9 - 11, 2023

Comedian Ahmed Ahmed performs in Chicago June 9-11, 2023 at The Comedy Bar

Comedian Ahmed Ahmed performs in Chicago June 9-11, 2023 at The Comedy Bar

Egyptian-American actor, comedian, producer, and director Ahmed Ahmed is IN CHICAGO this weekend for three-day comedy performance tonight through Sunday (June 9 -11, 2023).

There are five shows you can check out, one tonight Friday June 9 and two Saturday (June 10) and two Sunday (June11) at The Comedy Bar, 162 East Superior Street.

Here’s the link to reserve tickets at The Comedy Bar:
https://www.eventbrite.com/o/the-comedy-bar-chicago-17584944942

Tickets are available.

Comedian Ahmed Ahmed at The Comedy Bar in Chicago June 9 - 11, 2023
Comedian Ahmed Ahmed at The Comedy Bar in Chicago June 9 – 11, 2023

Ahmed Ahmed is one of the most diverse, multi-faceted talents in the entertainment industry today. He was one of the first to break into standup comedy from the Arab American community and has continued his acting career.

Born in Helwan, Egypt and raised in Riverside, California Ahmed immigrated to the US when he was one month old with his family. When he was 19 years old he made the move to Los Angeles to pursue a career in the entertainment industry, and attended the American Academy of Dramatic Arts.

His first big break was in the suspense, action film Executive Decision alongside Kurt Russell, Steven Segal, and Halle Berry in 1996. Ahmed went on to appear in a handful of blockbuster and cult hit features including Swingers, Iron Man, and You Don’t Mess With The Zohan.

On the television front, Ahmed has appeared on top series such as Tracy Takes On, Weeds, and Roseanne to name a few. In 2011, Ahmed made his directorial debut with his groundbreaking documentary Just Like Us. The film premiered at Tribeca Film Festival, and went on to be selected at 30 international film festivals, winning several “Best Director” and “Best Documentary” awards.

He regularly tours nationally and internationally. You don’t want to miss this performance

