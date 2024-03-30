SHARE ...

ICD Hosts its Annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Ramadan “Iftar” Dinner:

On March 26, 2024, the Islamic Center of Detroit (ICD) held its annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Ramadan ‘Iftar”.

The “Iftar” Dinner (breaking the fast) was held with a full house of various law enforcement agencies at all levels local, state, and federal as well as judges and community leaders.

Mr. Mansour Sharha, ICD Board Vice-Chair, welcomed the guests to the ICD stressing the importance of the tradition of Breaking the Fast with law enforcement and the precious value of the month religiously and socially.

Imam Mustapha Elturk recited a few verses of the Quran and spoke about the religious significance of Ramadan to all Muslims.

Mr. Imad Hamad, AHRC Executive Director and a member of the ICD community emceed the event.

Law enforcement representatives, judges and leaders delivered brief remarks. Speakers included attorney Dawn Ison, US Attorney of the Eastern District; Chief James White of Detroit Police Department; Chief Barren of Southfield Police Department; and representatives of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI); the Customs and Border Protection (CBP); US Border Patrol; USCIS, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF); Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA); Federal Air Marshals; Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), Michigan State Police; Wayne County Sheriff Department; police departments of the cities of Dearborn, Dearborn Heights, Canton, Royal Oak, Inkster and members of the bench.

The room dynamic was that of friendship and partnership. The iftar dinner served as another example and another reminder that ongoing and constructive engagement between law enforcement and the community at large is very valuable. Such a setting helps enhance the dialogue and builds trust. Law enforcement commitment to the concept of engagement and dialogue was evidenced by the high turnout.

“ICD is committed to the concept of engagement and is delighted to host the annual Ramadan iftar dinner with law enforcement agencies,” said Sufian Nabhan, ICD Executive Director. “ICD thanks all who attended and looks forward to maintaining a dialogue based on trust and mutual respect,” concluded Mr. Nabhan.

“Ramadan is truly a special month of the year, it is an opportunity to spend time with friends and family, build and maintain bridges of human connection,” said Imad Hamad, AHRC Executive Director. “Breaking bread as a group remains one of the most quintessentially human experiences,” added Hamad. “There is no substitute to face- to-face meetings to enhance dialogue and build trust,” concluded Hamad.

