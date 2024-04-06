33rd Ward Alderwoman Rossana Rodriquez-Sanchez at the Chicago Arab and Muslim Retail Association (CRA) honored several members of the Chicago City Council on Wednesday April 3, 2024 for their leadership during an Iftar dinner that marked the end of Ramadan fasting.

Posted on By Ray Hanania No Comments on Chicago Arab and Muslim Retailer Association honors City Council members at Iftar
The Chicago Arab and Muslim Retail Association (CRA) honored several members of the Chicago City Council on Wednesday April 3, 2024 for their leadership during an Iftar dinner that marked the end of Ramadan fasting.

The event was held in the spacious Pazzo’s Restaurant, 311 S. Wacker Drive in Chicago, which is Arab American owned.

The CRA featured former 49th Ward Alderman Joe Moore who served as the event emcee, 33rd Ward Alderwoman Rossana Rodriquez-Sanchez who sponsored the humanitarian ceasefire resolution adopted on January 31 by the Chicago City Council with Mayor Brandon Johnson’s support. Also honored was 17th Ward Alderman David Moore.

The Chicago City Council members were honored with the CRA “2024 Ward Warrior” Award for championing equality and fairness for all ethnic, religious and national groups in Chicago including Arabs and Muslims.

“This is an important event to express our Association’s gratitude to leaders in our city who have stood up and supported righteous efforts in support of the Arab and Muslim American community, including our businesses,” said Chicago businessman and Arab and Muslim American leader Mohammed Abdullah, the CRA Chairman.

“The Ramadan Iftar is one of the most important events for Muslims and it is an honor to have these individuals attend, address our community and engage us directly on issues of importance.”

Also recognized at the Iftar end-of-fast break for Ramadan were Aldermen Lemont Robinson (4th), Monique Scott (24th), Jim Gardiner (45th), Gilbert Villegas (36th), Timmy Knudsen (43rd) and Leni Manaa-Hoppenworth (48th).

Iftar is the fast-breaking evening meal of Muslims during Ramadan at the time of Adhan of the Maghrib prayer. This is their second meal of the day, following the daily fast begins immediately after the pre-dawn Ramadan meal of Suhur. It continues during the daylight hours, ending at sunset with the evening Iftar meal.

About 100 leaders from Chicago’s Arab and Muslim American business community attended the Iftar dinner.

