SHARE ...

Congressman Sean Casten joins Ray Hanania Radio Show

US Rep. Sean Casten was the guest on The Ray Hanania Show on the US Ara Radio Network on Wednesday June 1, 2022, discussing his views on the Middle East, Israel and Palestine. Casten is seeking re-election to the new 6th District in the Illinois Democratic Primary June 28, 2022 running against Congresswoman Marie Newman,

#LISTEN: US Congressman @SeanCasten @RepCasten supports #TwoStateSolution but believes it difficult to achieve citing what he saw when farmers in #Bethlehem were confronted last February by #Israeli settlers, appearing Wednesday June 1, 2022 on #TheRayHananiaRadioShow sponsored by @Arabnews on the US Arab Radio Network.

Read the Full story at https://arab.news/ccw72

Welcome to Segment 2, my guest is Congressman Sean Casten of the former 6th District in Illinois and now running in the newly drawn 6th District which includes much of Chicago’s Southwest suburbs and a small part of the city against Congresswoman Marie Newman

Casten is a scientist, clean energy entrepreneur and CEO, and has dedicated his life to fighting climate change. Casten serves on the Science, Space, and Technology Committee, the Select Committee on the Climate Crisis and is Vice Chair of the House Financial Services Subcommittee on Investor Protection, Entrepreneurship, and Capital Markets. Congressman Casten has a Master of Engineering Management and a Master of Science in Biochemical Engineering.

The District has one of the largest concentrations of Palestinian Americans … Casten has criticized both Hamas and also the Israeli settlers as contributing towards the violence and has urged both sides to engage in peace talks.

Congresswoman Marie Newman did not respond to two invites to be interviewed, separately. The invite is open.

The Ray Hanania Show is broadcast live every Wednesday at 5 PM Eastern EST on radio at:

WNZK AM 690 Radio in Greater Detroit including parts of Ohio

WDMV AM 700 in Washington DC including parts of Virginia and Maryland

And, we rebroadcast on Thursday 7 AM in Detroit on WNZK AM 690 and in Chicago at 12 noon on WNWI AM 1080.

You can also listen to our radio show live online at ArabRadio.US

For Podcast link, CLICK HERE.

For Facebook Video Stream Link CLICK HERE:

Watch the radio show live and on stream at Facebook.com/ArabNews