AHRC Observes the International Day for the Abolition of Slavery

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) joins the United Nations and the rest of the world community in observing the International Day for the Abolition of Slavery. The day is observed annually on December 2.

This day was established by the United Nations to recognize the historical trauma of the slave trade over the centuries and to remember slavery and to celebrate the abolition of slavery in most of the world.

The reality is that slavery has not been completely abolished. It continues in different forms and is not limited to the less developed world. Many people from vulnerable populations live in slavery- like conditions.

One prime form of modern-day slavery is human trafficking. Human trafficking is a multi-billion-dollar global crime operating in every corner of the world. It has benefited from the ongoing conflicts and wars around the world.

Human trafficking and slavery are serious crimes that require cooperation of all the nations around the world. It is important to have a global effort to fight slavery. It is a global problem and requires a global solution.

“Humanity has come a long way from truly oppressive practices that robbed our fellow human beings of what it means to be human,” said Imad Hamad, AHRC Executive Director.

“We can continue to work together to raise awareness of ongoing problems and work together for solutions,” concluded Hamad.

