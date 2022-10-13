SHARE ...

AHRC and ICD Hold Community Forum on Human Trafficking

Recently, the American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) and the Islamic Center of Detroit (ICD) held a community forum and open discussion addressing the challenge of human trafficking.

The forum hosted representatives from the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI)/Detroit of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Over sixty invited guests joined this conversation that was held at the ICD in Detroit.

This event is part of AHRC’s series of community forums conducted periodically. The purpose of these forums hosting different agencies; state, local and federal; is to shed light on pressing challenges of our time that have direct impact on our region.

A forum is an opportunity to share views and advance awareness about pressing issues, to share ideas, listen and to learn.

These sessions provide a forum for constructive engagement seeking collaboration and partnerships that help in envisioning solutions and identifying resources.

All participants acknowledged that no magic solution exists to ending this modern form of slavery that targets women and children. Sex exploitation, labor abuse and even organ sales are happening in the US and elsewhere. Human trafficking recognizes no age, no gender, and no economic background. People with disabilities are also targeted.

No one is immune of being a victim. The most vulnerable remain the most at risk. This trafficking industry recognizes no boundaries. Community awareness and education is key. This heinous crime is driven by financial greed that is not checked by any consideration of law, morality, or ethics.

Participants acknowledged that combating human trafficking is a common responsibility between people and government. It is not a law enforcement responsibility alone. However, HSI-Detroit takes its responsibility for combating human trafficking in our communities very seriously. Supporting and assisting victims of human trafficking is particularly important to HSI. HSI special agents implement a victim centered approach in their human trafficking investigations.

Combating human trafficking requires all to be vigilant and alert to their surroundings. It mandates closer and effective relationships between parents and their children. HSI-DHS urged the participants not to hesitate to report any suspicious conduct by calling the DHS national hotline 1-866-347-2423 or the National Human Trafficking Hotline 1-888-373-7888 to report any suspicious act or situation that may suggest human trafficking activity or the presence of a human trafficking victims.

“We appreciate everyone from the government and civil society who participated in this forum,” said Imad Hamad, AHRC Executive Director. “It is important to sustain the in-person engagement and to continue to listen and learn from each other,” added Hamad. “We thank all who cooperated with AHRC and ICD to make this event another success in our model of community-government dialogue and engagement,” concluded Hamad.

