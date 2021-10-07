SHARE ...





















Arab American race car driver Toni Breidinger receives NASCAR Hall of Fame award

Toni Breidinger, first Arab-American female driver of NASCAR, received the NASCAR’S Drive for Diversity Development Series Driver Award today at the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

In her thank you speech she stated “Thank you to my partners Roman Empire, Elite Models, Huda Beauty, FP Movement, Hairclub, and Triller for believing in me just a Arab American girl from California chasing my dream to be a NASCAR driver”

Toni also announced she will be racing in NASCAR’s ARCA series with Venturini Motorsports, a Toyota Racing Development team for 2022. She will be along sponsors HAIRCLUB and FP Movement.

In February, Toni Breidinger became the first Arab-American woman to compete in a NASCAR-when she took the green flag at the ARCA Menards Series race at Daytona International Speedway. Breidinger’s history-making journey in NASCAR was covered by national TV programs — TODAY and The Ellen DeGeneres Show — Earlier this year, she introduced the first beauty brand to NASCAR through a driver sponsorship deal with the Arab-owned Huda Beauty. Toni Breidinger’s Social Media: https://twitter.com/ToniBreidinger https://www.instagram.com/tonibreidinger/

