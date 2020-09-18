Live Arab Radio with Ray Hanania Sept 18, 2020

Live Arab Radio with Ray Hanania Sept 18, 2020
SHARE ...
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  


Live Arab Radio with Ray Hanania Sept 18, 2020

#ArabRadioLive #Detroit #UAE #Bahrain #Israel, #WNZKAM690 @RealDonaldTrump discussing the failure of the Palestinian leadership and activists. Facebook broadcast

Click here to watch the Facebook broadcast of the live radio show from WNZK AM 690 Detroit. Friday Sept. 18, 2020 through US Arab Radio (8 to 9 AM Detroit, 7 to 8 AM Chicago, 3 to 4 PM Occupied Jerusalem)

Ray Hanania talks about the UAE/Bahrain peace accords with Israel and the failures of the Palestinian leadership and activists, and what they need to do but won’t do.

Listen to the podcast by click this link:

 

The Arab Daily News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

The Arab Daily News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

rayhanania
Latest posts by rayhanania (see all)


SHARE ...
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
American Arabs, Arab Radio, Gulf States, Israel, Middle East, Palestine & Jordan, Politics, Radio Podcast, Ray Hanania, Spotlight, The Arab Street, US Arab Politics, Writers Promote , , , , , , , , , ,

The Arab Daily News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Leave a Reply