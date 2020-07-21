SHARE ...















Al-Thani family raises red flags as Qatar prepares to host 2022 FIFA World Cup

Qatar’s ruling Al-Thani family is making headlines but not the kind the Royal family wants. One son is accused of murder and of threatening to murder a dozen people including former American employees, while another is embroiled in the U.S. College Admission Scandal in the University of Southern California. What else can go wrong?

By Ray Hanania

Published in the Arab News Newspaper July 19, 2020

When Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani was named Emir of Qatar in 2013 by his father, Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, who took power in a coup in 1995, his biggest controversy was his eagerness to continue his father’s policy of building ties with the Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Emir Tamim Al-Thani declared as his mission to promote sports and healthy living among Qatari’s and rebuild Qatar’s image abroad as he leads Qatar’s plans to host the FIFA World Cup in 2022.

Today, the Emir is busy sorting out the violent mischief of several of his 24 siblings from his fathers’ three wives, while distancing himself, at least publicly, from Qatar’s involvement in the killing and maiming of at least 10 Americans during his father’s reign.

