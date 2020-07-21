Podcast: Ray Hanania looks at the challenges facing Arab Americans
The Problem with the Arab American Community: Award winning journalist and communicator Ray Hanania talks about how the Arab American community can overcome the self-imposed failings to become successful. Many Arab Americans live here physically but are “mentally” still back home
Podcast, July 21, 2020, Volume III, Episode. 11
Ray Hanania discusses the challenges that Arab Americans face and their failure to be effective. He reviews the challenges they face in politics, communications ands the news media, and even with government programs like the Census and makes recommendations on how to change.
Hanania discusses the failure of Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib and why she has not been a good champion of Palestinian rights and has failed as a congress person and will most likely lose the August 4, 2020 Michigan Democratic Primary election to challenger Brenda Jones, and he looks at the election battle between Republican Darrel Isa and Democrat Ammar Campo-Najjar in California and why Campo-Najjar, who has emphasized his Mexican American heritage over his Palestinian heritage, had a strong chance of winning.
And Hanania discusses the importance of communications and why so many Arab Americans just don’t understand that Truth is not the message that you sell to win over the public. You sell perception first! You identify with the audience you are trying to win over and once you do identify then you introduce your issues and get your needs addressed.
RAY HANANIA — Op-Ed writer, author, radio host, podcaster
Ray Hanania is an award winning political and humor columnist who analyzes American and Middle East politics, and life in general. He is an author of several books.
Hanania covered Chicago Politics and Chicago City Hall from 1976 through 1992 at the Daily Southtown and the Chicago Sun-Times. He began writing in 1975 publishing The Middle Eastern Voice newspaper in Chicago (1975-1977). He later published “The National Arab American Times” newspaper (2004-2007).
Hanania writes weekly columns on Middle East and American Arab issues as Special US Correspondent for the Arab News ArabNews.com, at TheArabDailyNews.com, and at SuburbanChicagoland.com. He has published weekly columns in the Jerusalem Post newspaper, YNetNews.com, Newsday, the Orlando Sentinel, Houston Chronical, and Arlington Heights Daily Herald.
Hanania is the recipient of four (4) Chicago Headline Club “Peter Lisagor Awards” for Column writing. In November 2006, he was named “Best Ethnic American Columnist” by the New American Media. In 2009, Hanania received the prestigious Sigma Delta Chi Award for Writing from the Society of Professional Journalists. He is the recipient of the MT Mehdi Courage in Journalism Award. He was honored for his writing skills with two (2) Chicago Stick-o-Type awards from the Chicago Newspaper Guild. In 1990, Hanania was nominated by the Chicago Sun-Times editors for a Pulitzer Prize for his four-part series on the Palestinian Intifada.
His writings have also been honored by two national Awards from ADC for his writing, and from the National Arab American Journalists Association.
