Podcast: Ray Hanania looks at the challenges facing Arab Americans

The Problem with the Arab American Community: Award winning journalist and communicator Ray Hanania talks about how the Arab American community can overcome the self-imposed failings to become successful. Many Arab Americans live here physically but are “mentally” still back home

Podcast, July 21, 2020, Volume III, Episode. 11

Ray Hanania discusses the challenges that Arab Americans face and their failure to be effective. He reviews the challenges they face in politics, communications ands the news media, and even with government programs like the Census and makes recommendations on how to change.

Hanania discusses the failure of Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib and why she has not been a good champion of Palestinian rights and has failed as a congress person and will most likely lose the August 4, 2020 Michigan Democratic Primary election to challenger Brenda Jones, and he looks at the election battle between Republican Darrel Isa and Democrat Ammar Campo-Najjar in California and why Campo-Najjar, who has emphasized his Mexican American heritage over his Palestinian heritage, had a strong chance of winning.

And Hanania discusses the importance of communications and why so many Arab Americans just don’t understand that Truth is not the message that you sell to win over the public. You sell perception first! You identify with the audience you are trying to win over and once you do identify then you introduce your issues and get your needs addressed.

Get more information on Ray Hanania at www.Hanania.com. Hanania’s podcasts are distributed through iTunes, Spotify and more.

