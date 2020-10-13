SHARE ...















Arab Americans host online rally for Democratic candidates Sunday Oct. 25, 2020

Arab American Democrats will fete Democratic candidates running in the Nov. 3, 2020 General election at an online Zoom Conference that will be held Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 beginning at 11 AM. The conference includes elected officials, government officials of all parties, local community journalists and leaders of the Arab American community nationally. The conference will be streamed live on the AADC Facebook page.

The Arab American Democratic Club will host an online Zoom rally with candidates, activists and government officials to promote Democratic involvement in the Nov. 3, 2020 General Election.

The public is invited to watch the free and live broadcast of the Zoom conference that will be held Sunday, Oct. 25, 20202 beginning at 11 AM by visiting the Arab American Democratic Club’s Facebook Page at:

Facebook.com/ArabAmericanDemocraticClub.

AADC was founded in 1975 by Chicago businessman Samir Khalil to help Arab Americans engaged in local, state and national elections. Over the years, it has hosted pre-election conferences to give candidates and elected officials the opportunity to address Arab American voters.

The Illinois 3d Congressional District is ranked as having the 8th largest Arab American constituency in the country and Arab Americans were instrumental in helping progressive Democrat Marie Newman to win the Democratic Party nomination.

Speakers at the Zoom conference include Jim Zogby, the president of the Arab American Institute which has been a leading Democratic activist voter organization. Also, Jenifer Atala, a spokesperson for Arab Americans for Biden, will also address the gathering.

Community Media personalities including the Southwest News Newspaper Group’s reporter Steve Metsch and the Daily Southtown’s Ted Slowik will also speak about the importance of the November 3, 2020 General Election.

Columnist Ray Hanania will serve as the event Emcee.

“Arab Americans are proud to be American and we have worked hard to not only support our societies but to help educate mainstream Americans about our proud and rich culture,” Khalil said.

“We are veterans, active duty service members, business people, journalists and in some cases government officials and officeholders. We welcome everyone to watch the conference as we explore support for our Democratic candidates from our candidate for President down to local races.”

Khalil said that all of the region’s Democratic candidates and all government officials (regardless of party affiliation) are invited to participate in the zoom conference.

For more information on the AADC or on participating in the conference, visit the AADC website at www.AADCIL.com.

